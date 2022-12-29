ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
WHAS 11

Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig

It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
UTAH STATE
WHAS 11

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...
WHAS 11

Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'

Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
WHAS 11

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return

Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
WHAS 11

Victoria and David Beckham: A Timeline of Their Lasting Romance

Posh and Becks! The romance between Victoria and David Beckham spans more than two decades and has produced four kids. But when they first met, she was a Spice Girl named Victoria Adams in the early stages of fame and he was a Manchester United soccer star who was rising in the ranks to later become one of the greatest midfielders in the sport.
WHAS 11

Kathy Griffin Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of His 'New Year's Eve Live' Co-Hosting Duties With Anderson Cooper

There's no love lost between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Just hours before the world turns the page on 2022, the 62-year-old comedian conjured up a 2017 clip in which the Bravo TV executive tells a TMZ photographer he didn't know Griffin. The 5-year-old video filmed at Los Angeles International Airport came not long after Cohen was tapped to replace Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve Live show.
WTAJ

New Netflix show looks to revolutionize watching TV

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Netflix once again stuck its foot in the water to change how we watch TV with their new crime mystery show “Kaleidoscope” that landed on the streaming platform on January 1. The show seems like a standard crime drama/mystery at first, but the company touts that the user experience will be […]
WHAS 11

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance

First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)
WHAS 11

Keenan Cahill, YouTube Star, Dead at 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill, who first became popular for his celebrity lip-sync videos in 2010, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 27. Cahill had undergone open heart surgery on Dec. 15, his manager told TMZ, but there were complications to the procedure, leading to the internet personality being put on life support. Cahill died Thursday in a Chicago-area hospital after being taken off life support. ET has reached out for confirmation.
WHAS 11

Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and More Stars React

Barbara Walters is being remembered by many celebs after her death. After ABC News announced Walter's death at her New York City home on Friday, stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the trailblazing TV journalist. "Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," former The...
WHAS 11

'Superbad' Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman -- See the Proposal Pics

McLovin is getting married! Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced earlier this week that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Britt Bowman, on Christmas Eve -- and she said yes!. "Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️," the 33-year-old actor captioned a series of pics on Instagram of him and his wife kissing and showing off...
WHAS 11

Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.

