Thursday's Scores

 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 57, Castlewood 38

Bon Homme 41, Gayville-Volin 34

Bridgewater-Emery 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43

Campbell County, Wyo. 56, Viborg-Hurley 55

Chester County, Tenn. 68, Mitchell Christian 31

Deubrook 44, Alcester-Hudson 36

Deuel 47, Redfield 41

Ethan 46, Scotland 35

Faulkton 61, Lower Brule 37

Flandreau 61, Dell Rapids 42

Florence/Henry 50, Milbank 39

Hanson 69, Irene-Wakonda 42

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Crazy Horse 28

Howard 54, Lyman 31

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40

James Valley Christian 60, DeSmet 48

Jones County 53, Colman-Egan 30

Lemmon 33, Langford 28

Little Wound 51, Parshall, N.D. 49

Miller 46, Milbank 43

New Underwood 32, Harding County 26

Philip 52, Colome 19

Pine Ridge 67, Wakpala 31

Platte-Geddes 58, Canistota 33

Potter County 62, White River 48

Providence Academy, Minn. 58, Brandon Valley 32

Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25

Sioux Falls Jefferson 67, West Central 35

Sioux Valley 63, Baltic 45

Spearfish 51, Hot Springs 28

St. Francis Indian 49, Mandaree, N.D. 43

Timber Lake 59, North Central Co-Op 35

Wagner 62, Sioux Falls Christian 29

Warner 52, Burke 41

Waubay/Summit 38, Wilmot 29

Winner 52, Stanley County 15

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Kadoka Area 38

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Custer 33, Valentine, Neb. 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

