Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 57, Castlewood 38
Bon Homme 41, Gayville-Volin 34
Bridgewater-Emery 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Campbell County, Wyo. 56, Viborg-Hurley 55
Chester County, Tenn. 68, Mitchell Christian 31
Deubrook 44, Alcester-Hudson 36
Deuel 47, Redfield 41
Ethan 46, Scotland 35
Faulkton 61, Lower Brule 37
Flandreau 61, Dell Rapids 42
Florence/Henry 50, Milbank 39
Hanson 69, Irene-Wakonda 42
Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Crazy Horse 28
Howard 54, Lyman 31
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40
James Valley Christian 60, DeSmet 48
Jones County 53, Colman-Egan 30
Lemmon 33, Langford 28
Little Wound 51, Parshall, N.D. 49
Miller 46, Milbank 43
New Underwood 32, Harding County 26
Philip 52, Colome 19
Pine Ridge 67, Wakpala 31
Platte-Geddes 58, Canistota 33
Potter County 62, White River 48
Providence Academy, Minn. 58, Brandon Valley 32
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25
Sioux Falls Jefferson 67, West Central 35
Sioux Valley 63, Baltic 45
Spearfish 51, Hot Springs 28
St. Francis Indian 49, Mandaree, N.D. 43
Timber Lake 59, North Central Co-Op 35
Wagner 62, Sioux Falls Christian 29
Warner 52, Burke 41
Waubay/Summit 38, Wilmot 29
Winner 52, Stanley County 15
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Kadoka Area 38
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Custer 33, Valentine, Neb. 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd.
