Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bon Homme 55, Gayville-Volin 37
Castlewood 76, Arlington 22
DeLaSalle, Minn. 42, Harrisburg 41
Deubrook 60, Alcester-Hudson 28
Deuel 62, Redfield 23
Ethan 69, Scotland 46
Faith 63, Leola/Frederick 52
Harding County 52, New Underwood 38
Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37
Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28
Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56
Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57
Lemmon 62, Langford 49
Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73
Little Wound 68, Mandaree, N.D. 27
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, Miller 43
Pine Ridge 107, Solen, N.D. 14
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Orono, Minn. 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Tea Area 55
Sioux Valley 73, Baltic 31
St. Francis Indian 44, Wakpala 32
Timber Lake 57, North Central Co-Op 54
Waubay/Summit 56, Wilmot 23
Webster 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 53
White River 71, Campbell County, Wyo. 66
White Shield, N.D. 66, McLaughlin 40
Winner 58, Stanley County 25
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Kadoka Area 26
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Custer 75, Valentine, Neb. 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0