The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bon Homme 55, Gayville-Volin 37

Castlewood 76, Arlington 22

DeLaSalle, Minn. 42, Harrisburg 41

Deubrook 60, Alcester-Hudson 28

Deuel 62, Redfield 23

Ethan 69, Scotland 46

Faith 63, Leola/Frederick 52

Harding County 52, New Underwood 38

Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37

Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28

Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56

Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57

Lemmon 62, Langford 49

Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73

Little Wound 68, Mandaree, N.D. 27

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, Miller 43

Pine Ridge 107, Solen, N.D. 14

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Orono, Minn. 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Tea Area 55

Sioux Valley 73, Baltic 31

St. Francis Indian 44, Wakpala 32

Timber Lake 57, North Central Co-Op 54

Waubay/Summit 56, Wilmot 23

Webster 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

White River 71, Campbell County, Wyo. 66

White Shield, N.D. 66, McLaughlin 40

Winner 58, Stanley County 25

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Kadoka Area 26

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Custer 75, Valentine, Neb. 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

