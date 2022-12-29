Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Upshur FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith and Upshur. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall late last week across these areas has left the ground nearly saturated in spots and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding issues. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is anticipated with this event and isolated pockets of 3 inches or more are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith and Upshur. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall late last week across these areas has left the ground nearly saturated in spots and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding issues. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is anticipated with this event and isolated pockets of 3 inches or more are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 1045 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Rusk and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CST Sunday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 02/23/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 1045 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 161.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM CST Sunday was 161.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 161.3 feet. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Tyler, Houston, Angelina and Polk Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday Afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/08/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0