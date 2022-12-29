Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
How to set goals to be healthier in 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Do you want to run in a 5k race this year? Or look to drop the 10, 20, or even 30 pounds your doctor suggest you lose? Or even get to the point where you can maybe get off some blood pressure medicine?. Well before you...
hometownstations.com
A Lima Councilman is urging people to step up with info on Thursday's homicide
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman is urging the public to share information to help catch the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lima man Thursday night. Koby Bryant was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds at a home in the 600 block of E 4th St. just before 10pm Thursday. The detectives handling the case, don’t have any suspects right now. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says he has been fielding a lot of phone calls after the homicide and he says when this happens in his ward, it hits close to home for him.
hometownstations.com
Muryn and Findlay recognized for being #1 for "Move with the Mayor" program
FINDLAY, OH – MOVE WITH THE MAYOR PRESS RELEASE – Mayor Christina Muryn and the City of Findlay ranked #1 out of 40 other U.S. mayors in “Move with the MayorTM,” a nationwide initiative to reduce the nation’s No. 1 killer, heart disease and stroke, by inspiring residents to increase their daily physical activity and engage in programs taking place in their backyards to build a healthy life. In addition to hosting physical activity events within the city, mayors also completed the Move with the Mayor/Step it Up! Success Roadmap, which helps cities identify strengths and opportunities for improvement in heart-health-related policies and programs.
hometownstations.com
Are you looking at changing jobs in 2023? Experts have some tips to get started
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are making a resolution to get a new job in the new year, you are not alone. A recent study found that 25% of Americans want to completely change careers in 2023. Experts say your first step is brushing up your resume, making sure that the information is all current. Then maybe get good head shot of yourself to send out with your resume. But when you are looking at your resume, don’t forget to list all your skills. Because you don’t know what will attract the attention of a future employer.
hometownstations.com
Hancock Sheriff looking for information on Arlington bank robbery suspect
ARLINGTON, OH (WLIO) - According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a robber stole money from the Premier bank at 9:52 am. The suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money, and then he fled with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’9” inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He was seen leaving the area in a silver four-door vehicle, unknown the make or model. If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, you are asked to call the Hancock Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police remind people not to discharge firearms on New Year's and to follow new fireworks law
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department asks that people celebrate the new year in a safe way. The LPD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge a firearm straight up into the air at any time, even when celebrating the arrival of a new year. Bullets still come back down with enough force to cause harm to others or damage property.
hometownstations.com
Making a resolution to read more in 2023
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are on track to create a reading resolution for 2023, there are a lot of benefits of diving into a good book. It can help you sleep. It improves concentration and the ability to focus. Plus, reading can help reduce stress. But more importantly, remember reading is supposed to be fun.
hometownstations.com
Noon Year's Eve gives kids the chance to ring in 2023 early
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Hancock County Public Library got an early of welcoming in 2023. At noon on Saturday, the library held their annual “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration, but this is the first year that they added a balloon drop to the party. The kids could also make their own 2023 hats and take part in a sing along and story time. The event just continues the fun family programing that the library likes to provide.
hometownstations.com
A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no...
hometownstations.com
Jeans 'n Classics and Lima Symphony bring out the full sound of Fleetwood Mac
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Symphony Orchestra continues their tradition of ending the year with a little fun, and they brought along a group that is all too familiar with Lima. The Canadian-based Jeans ‘n Classics joined the Symphony on stage for “Never Break the Chain: the Music of Fleetwood Mac.” Founder Peter Brennan started as a rock and roller but worked with classical musicians in the studio. But when he was asked to write an orchestra show in the early 90s, he lied and said he could do it, and after some trial-and-error Jeans and Classics was born. This is the sixth time they have worked with the Lima symphony and Brennan says the musicians understand one another.
Comments / 0