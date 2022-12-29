ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense

The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
DENVER, CO
Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022

Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
Your Favorite NBA Team's 2023 New Year's Resolution

With the calendar flipping to 2023 and just over half the regular season left to play, the new year provides a perfect opportunity for NBA teams to take stock of their situations...and adjust accordingly. Whether staking out a spot in the cellar or scaling the summit of the standings, every...
No. 2 UConn Upset by No. 22 Xavier 83-73

Connecticut is unbeaten no more. The second-ranked Huskies suffered their first defeat of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season Saturday, losing 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Zach Freemantle led the way for the Musketeers with a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds), while Jack Nunge...
CINCINNATI, OH
LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
Jets’ Mike White not blaming injury for poor play: ‘Did not live up to’ standard

SEATTLE — Mike White had no interest in talking about the physical pain he must have felt on Sunday as he played through a rib injury. This Jets calamity was his to shoulder. “Listen, I was cleared to play by the doctors,” White said following Sunday’s 23-6 defeat to the Seahawks that eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. “The guys in that locker room deserve a certain standard and I knew what I was signing up for. I was cleared by the doctors. I practiced all week. Basically what I’m saying is there’s a standard that those guys deserve and I...
Ranking the Top 10 NHL Winter Classic Jerseys

The 2023 Winter Classic drops the puck at Fenway Park in Boston on January 2, and with it, we'll see the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins duke it out in some sweet new jerseys. This will be the 14th NHL Winter Classic, which means there are a pretty good number...
BOSTON, MA
49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware

The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Report: NFLPA to File Grievance over Field Conditions in Lions vs. Panthers Game

The field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions are reportedly under scrutiny. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFLPA filed a grievance against both the league and the Panthers regarding "the hardness of the playing field." Schefter noted that the NFLPA raised concerns before kickoff and said the conditions "only worsened as the game progressed" because of the cold.
DETROIT, MI
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
ATLANTA, GA
Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...

