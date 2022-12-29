Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Showtime Laker Raves About Insane Scoring Night From LeBron James
King James scored a season-high 47 points in Atlanta Friday.
Bent rim causes 35-minute delay as Nuggets beat Celtics
The Nuggets' win over the Celtics in a showdown between the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders was overshadowed by a bent rim that caused a delay of about 35 minutes.
LSU puts 7-game winning streak on line vs. No. 19 Kentucky
LSU will go for its second straight win over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 19 Kentucky in Southeastern
NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense
The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes. Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers...
Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022
Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
Your Favorite NBA Team's 2023 New Year's Resolution
With the calendar flipping to 2023 and just over half the regular season left to play, the new year provides a perfect opportunity for NBA teams to take stock of their situations...and adjust accordingly. Whether staking out a spot in the cellar or scaling the summit of the standings, every...
CJ McCollum on Pelicans' Plan: Get the Ball to Zion 'and Get the F--k Out of the Way'
The New Orleans Pelicans currently occupy the top seed in the Western Conference with a 22-12 record, and a lot of that has to do with the return of 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson. The Duke product, who missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a nagging foot injury,...
No. 2 UConn Upset by No. 22 Xavier 83-73
Connecticut is unbeaten no more. The second-ranked Huskies suffered their first defeat of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season Saturday, losing 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Zach Freemantle led the way for the Musketeers with a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds), while Jack Nunge...
LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks
LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.
Jalen Hurts Touted as MVP, Gardner Minshew Blasted by Fans for Eagles' Loss to Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles offense sputtered en route to a 20-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Eagles turned to backup Gardner Minshew to call signals with starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts out for the second straight week because of a sprained right shoulder.
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The NFL has flexed the Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars games to Saturday on the ESPN family of networks. The league will announce starting times for the rest of the Week 18 schedule Monday night.
Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the...
Jets’ Mike White not blaming injury for poor play: ‘Did not live up to’ standard
SEATTLE — Mike White had no interest in talking about the physical pain he must have felt on Sunday as he played through a rib injury. This Jets calamity was his to shoulder. “Listen, I was cleared to play by the doctors,” White said following Sunday’s 23-6 defeat to the Seahawks that eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. “The guys in that locker room deserve a certain standard and I knew what I was signing up for. I was cleared by the doctors. I practiced all week. Basically what I’m saying is there’s a standard that those guys deserve and I...
Ranking the Top 10 NHL Winter Classic Jerseys
The 2023 Winter Classic drops the puck at Fenway Park in Boston on January 2, and with it, we'll see the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins duke it out in some sweet new jerseys. This will be the 14th NHL Winter Classic, which means there are a pretty good number...
49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware
The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Report: NFLPA to File Grievance over Field Conditions in Lions vs. Panthers Game
The field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions are reportedly under scrutiny. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFLPA filed a grievance against both the league and the Panthers regarding "the hardness of the playing field." Schefter noted that the NFLPA raised concerns before kickoff and said the conditions "only worsened as the game progressed" because of the cold.
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...
