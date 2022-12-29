ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers

Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball outlasts Nebraska in overtime

BLOOMINGTON — Coming off its first loss of the season, Indiana women’s basketball faced a big test. The fourth-ranked Hoosiers hosted Nebraska, one of the stronger teams in the Big Ten, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. And the Cornhuskers pushed IU hard. The game was tight the entire way, with neither team leading by more than seven points in regulation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
LINCOLN, NE
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Hires Legendary High School Football Coach

Matt Rhule has reportedly brought in a legendary high school coach as the newest member of his Nebraska staff. Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager has resigned from his longtime post and will join the Cornhuskers as tight ends coach/special teams assistant. Reports of this possible move first surfaced last...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
Laramie Live

11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads

SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
SIDNEY, NE
denverlifemagazine.com

Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
DENVER, CO
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Omaha – (With Cheesy Photos!)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Omaha that will send your taste buds to pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pies Omaha has to offer! Divertiti!. Noli’s Pizzeria. Noli’s Pizzeria has excellent New York-style pizzas...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy