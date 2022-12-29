Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers
Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball outlasts Nebraska in overtime
BLOOMINGTON — Coming off its first loss of the season, Indiana women’s basketball faced a big test. The fourth-ranked Hoosiers hosted Nebraska, one of the stronger teams in the Big Ten, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. And the Cornhuskers pushed IU hard. The game was tight the entire way, with neither team leading by more than seven points in regulation.
FanSided
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Concession issues at PBA, Ahman Green comes back, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to figure out how to make the concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena quite a bit better than they have been. The issue has been coming up for a little while now, but things hit a head when the Nebraska basketball team took down Iowa in front of a full house.
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers a top contender for 4-star Pittsburgh running back
Nebraska football recruiting efforts in Pennsylvania have certainly ramped up under Matt Rhule. Those efforts might be paying off big-time in regards to one 4-star running back. The Nebraska football recruiting battle to land Cheltenham running back Tre McLeod is far from over. But the Cornhuskers are definitely in the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
Kearney Hub
Chatelain: What is possible for Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg the rest of the season?
Iowa walked into a Big Red ambush. The Huskers scored the first seven points, prompting a Fran McCaffery tantrum and technical before the first TV timeout. Iowa, the nation’s third-most efficient offense, made only 4 of 33 shots from 3-point range. Fred Hoiberg delighted a lively home crowd with an upset victory.
FanSided
Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing
For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
3 News Now
Trev Alberts says university working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to improve concession stand lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement on Friday saying that the university is working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to reduce the amount of time fans have to spend in line waiting for concessions during Husker basketball games. Download our apps today...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Hires Legendary High School Football Coach
Matt Rhule has reportedly brought in a legendary high school coach as the newest member of his Nebraska staff. Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager has resigned from his longtime post and will join the Cornhuskers as tight ends coach/special teams assistant. Reports of this possible move first surfaced last...
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
1011now.com
Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 30)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school highlights from Holiday Tournaments, Sunday Dec. 30.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
