Annapolis, MD

CBS News

Person of interest in custody following motel shooting in Charles County

Charles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a motel in La Plata, Maryland, according to authorities. The shooting occurred in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street, deputies said. Investigators took a person of interest in custody following the shooting, according to authorities. WJZ will continue to...
LA PLATA, MD
CBS News

Two shot, leaving one woman dead New Year's Day in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Two people were shot, leaving one woman dead on New Year's Day in East Baltimore, police say. At approximately 3:29 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of North Glover Street. Once there, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

42-year-old man shot, killed in Windsor Mill, police say

Baltimore County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill, according to authorities. County officers were alerted to a disturbance in the unit block of Radbourn Ct. around 2 a.m., police said. Once there, they found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

