'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
Paramount announced Sunday that the second half of "Yellowstone" Season 5 will not premiere until this summer.
Actor Jeremy Renner is hospitalized after suffering accident while plowing snow
The "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner sustained serious injuries while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said. The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt.
Could a robot ever recreate the aura of a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece? It’s already happening
This month, the internet was flooded with stunningly ethereal digital art portraits, thanks to the work of the latest artificial intelligence-assisted application to go viral: Lensa. Users uploaded their photographs to the app and then – for a small fee – it used AI to transform their profile pictures into, say, a magical elfin warrior princess version of themselves, in no time at all.
