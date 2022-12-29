ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay

LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election

DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man has been shot in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities. Authorities were dispatched to the corner of 7th and Spring Street around 7:02 p,m. where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Video from the scene shows the man was shot in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on Compton bridge

COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Family seeks return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Pico-Robertson

On Wednesday night, tragedy struck Julio Escobar and Kamila Agudelo when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles. The newlyweds are offering a reward for the safe return of their beloved dog while going around their neighborhood asking if anyone may have surveillance video of the robbery. “That was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy