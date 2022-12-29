Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
EXCLUSIVE: George Gascon’s Chief of Staff Criminal Investigation Target
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s chief of staff, Joseph Iniguez, who made headlines for allegedly drunkenly threatening and berating an Azusa police officer, is under investigation by the California Department of Justice over the incident, possibly for threatening to illegally snuff out the career of the officer.
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
Civil Rights Leader Shares Thoughts on LA City Council Controversy as Protests Against De Leon Continue
The LA City Council continues to live with the after effects of a secretly recorded private conversation between several (now former) city council and labor leaders in which disparaging comments were made about almost every constituency in Los Angeles. The conversation centered around redistricting and political horse trading. In the...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”
2urbangirls.com
2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce
LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
'Temporary housing needs to be just that, temporary': Tracking Mayor Bass's push on homelessness
Each Friday during the first 100 days of the Bass administration KNX will present its latest Original Series— “Mayor Karen Bass - tracking The First 100 Days.” Reporter Craig Fiegener is keeping tabs on Mayor Bass.
2urbangirls.com
LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay
LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture.
2 Men Charged with Murder in Death of SD-Connected Rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing murder charges stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include “Roll Call” from 2015, “Throw It Up” in 2017, and this year’s “Gangbangin.”
Caught on video: Inmate attempts, fails to escape from LASD cruiser on 5 Freeway in Newhall
Astonishing video captured by a driver in Newhall shows an inmate attempting to escape from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle on the 5 Freeway.
Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascon: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’
A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor criticized District Attorney George Gascon on his last day in a long letter in which he aired his grievances.
thedowneypatriot.com
Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election
DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man has been shot in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities. Authorities were dispatched to the corner of 7th and Spring Street around 7:02 p,m. where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Video from the scene shows the man was shot in...
2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown
Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.
2urbangirls.com
Black woman settles lawsuit against DTLA IHOP after alleging being told to pay before she eats
LOS ANGELES – A Black woman has settled her civil rights suit against IHOP in which she alleged she was told by a manager where she dined at the downtown Los Angeles location in April that she would have to pay her bill before her food was served. Lawyers...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on Compton bridge
COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
Family seeks return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Pico-Robertson
On Wednesday night, tragedy struck Julio Escobar and Kamila Agudelo when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles. The newlyweds are offering a reward for the safe return of their beloved dog while going around their neighborhood asking if anyone may have surveillance video of the robbery. “That was […]
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
