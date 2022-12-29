Read full article on original website
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week.
2urbangirls.com
Driver fatally shot on Southland freeway
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver was fatally shot on the evening of Dec. 31, according to authorities. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. about a hit and run on the southbound 215 freeway. CHP simultaneously received calls of shots fired from the same location. Upon...
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 5 Freeway
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving five to six vehicles blocking the 5 Freeway HOV and number one lane early Saturday morning, Dec.31., just after 6:00 a.m. The collision was reported on the southbound 5...
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
sgvcitywatch.com
Driver Arrested, Suspected of Fiery DUI Crash in Glendora
GLENDORA - The uninjured driver accused of crashing into a garage and severing a gas line that ignited a destructive fire Wednesday was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI. Wanda Lewis, 52, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. She was booked at 6:26 p.m. and later released on a citation...
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
2urbangirls.com
Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
California Deputy Killed by Man With Violent Criminal Past Allowed Free: Sheriff
The suspect accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy dead in Southern California on Thursday had an “extensive violent past” and had committed a “third strike” offense last year, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed after he pulled over a truck in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a news conference. Suspect William Shae McKay, 44, was later located and killed in a shootout with other deputies, Bianco added. The sheriff said McKay’s criminal record stretched back over two decades and included convictions for robbery, kidnapping, and the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog. Bianco also said that McKay had been convicted of a “third strike” offense in 2021 which should have seen him sentenced to 25 years to life, but a San Bernardino County judge lowered his bail and later allowed his release after an arrest for failing to attend his sentencing. “He should have been immediately sentenced to 25 years to life,” Bianco said. “We would not be here today if the judge had done her job.”Read it at ABC News
63-year-old OC man found dead after going missing during hike, Sheriff's Department says
A 63-year-old man was found dead after going missing during a hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Orange County.
2urbangirls.com
Elderly woman reported missing in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo of a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing Sunday in Lancaster. Ernestine D. McHenry Martin was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Arious Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Martin’s...
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy Xbox in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Department
One man has been arrested and two other people are being sought after a robbery at gunpoint in Riverside County Thursday night. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Thursday night after a man reported that he had been robbed while attempting to buy an Xbox, the department said in a news release. […]
gardenavalleynews.org
Sheriff’s K9 killed in local shootout
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a confrontation in Gardena, according to a report in the LA Times. According to the Times story, “The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.”
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
The beloved deputy's suspected killer had an extensive criminal history, leading some to say Cordero's death could have been prevented.
kvta.com
Another Fatal Stabbing In Oxnard
The latest was reported around 1:30 AM Friday morning in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Saul Guillen of Oxnard suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles sushi restaurant loses alcohol license following fatal DUI crash
California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked the license of a West Hills sushi restaurant after the agency says it provided alcohol to an underaged employee who caused a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Dec. 18, 2021, after the manager and a server at Kyoto Sushi provided...
