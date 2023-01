Hempstead residents can donate Christmas tree to herd of goats who will enjoy as post-holiday treat

It's Mulchfest with a twist in one town on Long Island.

Residents in Hempstead will have the option to reduce their Christmas tree to mulch or donate it to a herd of goats who will enjoy it as a post-holiday treat.

The goats are usually hard at work eating invasive vegetation throughout the town, but Christmas trees will give them a tasty and healthy break.

Pines provide goats with a source of Vitamin C.

