Hempstead, NY

Hempstead residents can donate Christmas tree to herd of goats who will enjoy as post-holiday treat

 4 days ago

It's Mulchfest with a twist in one town on Long Island.

Residents in Hempstead will have the option to reduce their Christmas tree to mulch or donate it to a herd of goats who will enjoy it as a post-holiday treat.

The goats are usually hard at work eating invasive vegetation throughout the town, but Christmas trees will give them a tasty and healthy break.

Pines provide goats with a source of Vitamin C.

