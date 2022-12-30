Hempstead residents can donate Christmas tree to herd of goats who will enjoy as post-holiday treat
It's Mulchfest with a twist in one town on Long Island. Residents in Hempstead will have the option to reduce their Christmas tree to mulch or donate it to a herd of goats who will enjoy it as a post-holiday treat. The goats are usually hard at work eating invasive vegetation throughout the town, but Christmas trees will give them a tasty and healthy break. Pines provide goats with a source of Vitamin C. NEW YEARS: 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023: How to watch and what to expect
