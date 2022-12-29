Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
Dan Evans beats Albert Ramos-Viñolas to put GB into United Cup quarter-finals
Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney. Evans’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D matchup following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie – who beat Rafael Nadal – and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed-team event.
Barbara Walters, News Pioneer and 'The View' Creator, Dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who blazed the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. ABC broke into its broadcast to announce Walters'...
