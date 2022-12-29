Read full article on original website
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Pelé. Santos, Brazil. Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name. Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port...
Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bocaina de Minas, BRAZIL (AP) — Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé’s home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star’s death from a 4 a.m. newscast. As a...
World soccer to fall silent in memory of Brazilian legend Pele
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Pele is our greatest pride," she said of the three-time World Cup winner -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.
We'll never forget him - Brazil mourns loss of soccer legend Pele
SAO PAULO/SANTOS, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil on Friday mourned the death of one of its brightest stars, soccer great Pele, with fans and friends paying their respects to the sports icon who died at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for just over a year.
'Pele is eternal': Brazilian city of Santos honors its idol
From the second floor of her house, Onofra Alves Costa Rovai can see the Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Brazilian football legend Pele first took the world's breath away. He added: "I'm sure his soul is right around this stadium, and in the hearts of all Brazilians."
