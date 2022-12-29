ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now

He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
FLORIDA STATE
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
BBC

Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend

Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
World

'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene

For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
CBS Sports

Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.

