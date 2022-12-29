Read full article on original website
Related
Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now
He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
Pele's 100-year-old mother is 'unaware' the Brazil football legend has died, his sister claims
Celeste, who has just turned 100 and is looked after by daughter Maria Lucia do Nascimento, has not been told about her son's death. Pele celebrated her recent birthday in a post online.
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Florida, avoiding Lula handover
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro landed in Florida on Friday, after delivering a teary message to his supporters less than two days before his fierce leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to take office.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the Saudi ...
Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Brazil acting president hits out at 'silent' Bolsonaro in New Year speech
SAO PAULO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's acting president, Hamilton Mourao, on Saturday criticized outgoing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro for allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive in the wake of this year's election, in a veiled dig in a New Year speech.
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
Soccer-Pele's World Cup-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'
SAO PAULO/SOCORRO, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Some of Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former team mates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy.
World
'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene
For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil for the US ahead of Lula's inauguration
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States on Friday, according to CNN Brasil, two days before the inauguration of his successor, President-elect Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva.
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Comments / 0