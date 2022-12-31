2 killed in rockslide at Yosemite National Park entrance ID'd as San Jose couple

Two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning , according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have confirmed that two people died in a rockslide around 9 a.m. on El Portal Road near Big Oak Flat Road.

The two victims have been identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a couple from San Jose.

A portion of El Portal Road near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite was closed for several hours after the rockslide but has since reopened.

NPS geologists are investigating the cause of the rockfall and the case remains under investigation.