FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peggy Ann Honeycutt Meadows
Peggy Ann Honeycutt Meadows, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born on April 19, 1939, in Mooresville, to the late Johnnie and Geneva Hallman Honeycutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wrenn Alexander Meadows. She...
Lynda Diane Strange Boyd
Lynda Diane Strange Boyd, 77, of Hickory, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trinity Village. Mrs. Boyd was born September 25, 1945, in Sumter, S.C., and was the daughter of the late Henry Nelson Strange Jr. and Elizabeth White Strange. She graduated from Columbia College in Columbia, S.C., and on November 24, 1967, she married The Rev. Dr. John Ebenezer Boyd Jr., who survives.
Tara Marie Jones
Tara Marie Jones, 44, of Verona, N.Y., passed away on December 18, 2022. She was a native of Mooresville, N.C., and was the daughter of Joe Henry Jones of Statesville, N.C., and Karen Ruth Derrick of Audubon, Iowa. Her grandmothers, Etheyl Marie Derrick and Esther Jones, preceded her in death.
Linda Mizell Lamb
Linda Mizell Lamb was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on December 29, 2022, at the age of 71, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Linda was born in Bertie County, N.C.,...
Paul Stanford Brown
Paul Stanford Brown, 66, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Paul was born on February 27, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Baxter William Brown and Ruby Hutchinson...
John Joseph Dillon
John Joseph Dillon, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Pat and Irene Keally Dillon. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Judi Dillon, in 2011. He...
EnergyUnited donates $10,000 to Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County
The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County to provide support for the organization’s utility bill assistance program. The grant will be used to provide utility bill assistance for EnergyUnited members. Additionally, individuals who are facing financial hardship may apply to receive assistance paying...
Sequoia Chamon Cotton
Ms. Sequoia Chamon Cotton, 26, was born in Charleston, S.C., on June 2, 1996, to the late Bobby Alphonso Cotton and Celeste Lynn Lopez Cotton. She departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Statesville, N.C. Sequoia was affectionately known as “Poodie” by her family and friends. She graduated...
ICSO Felony Arrests: December 22-29
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Danielle Victoria Barnes, 46, of Renwick Lane, Mooresville, charged with possession of methamphetamine. ♦ Nathan Isaiah Peregoy, 18, of Hickory Highway, Statesville, charged with possession of more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor drug offense and misdemeanor...
Sheriff: Hamptonville man arrested after opening fire on teenage pranksters
A Hamptonville man is free on bond after being charged with opening fire on three teenagers after they attempted to prank a friend who lives next to the suspect. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of William James Baugus, 50, of York Spann Road, Hamptonville, in a news release.
Health Beat: Make 2023 the year you stick to your resolutions
Are you planning to ring in 2023 with a healthy New Year’s resolution? Maybe your resolution is to manage your weight, eat better, start exercising, or stop smoking. And maybe your resolution sounds a little familiar because it’s the same as last year. Oftentimes, we make our resolutions...
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) EVENTS SERVICES WORKER – DAY, EVENING AND WEEKEND FLEXIBILITY REQ. ($2,000 SIGNING BONUS) Location: RECREATION MACK CENTER. Grade: RN 80. SALARY RANGE: $29,748.00-$46,523.00. CLOSING DATE: 1/2/2023. SUMMER INTERN...
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (January 1)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Salary Range: $59,592.00- $98,321.60 (Placement within range depends on relevant experience) Closing Date: Open Until Filled. Work Schedule: Monday – Friday 7:00AM – 3:30PM. Job Summary: The Fleet Manager Performs difficult technical work supervising...
Sheriff: Suspects face safecracking, larceny charges in connection with residential break-in
Two suspects face felony charges in connection with a residential break-in in the Troutman area following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, in a news release.
Iredell County Government: Public Notice
THE IREDELL COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023, AT 7:00 P.M. IN THE COMMISSIONERS MEETING ROOM OF THE IREDELL COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER AT 200 S. CENTER STREET IN STATESVILLE, NC TO HEAR THE FOLLOWING REQUEST:. REZONING REQUEST: Owner/Applicant Lourdes Aleman, La Frontera...
Town of Troutman: Public Hearing Notice
The Town of Troutman Town Council will conduct public hearings at Town Hall, 400 N Eastway Drive, Troutman, N.C., on the 12th day of January, 2023, at 7:00 PM for the following purposes:. Annexation(s):. ♦ Case No. AX-22-08: (Non-Contiguous) Applicant: John C. and Robert B. Shinn for Shinn Farms; 276.26(+/-)...
City of Statesville offices to close on January 2 for New Year’s holiday
City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday, January 2, in recognition of New Year’s Day. ♦ Residential: Here is the revised schedule for residential garbage collection and recycling: Monday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday; Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday; and Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on the regular schedule.
MPD: Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting, armed robbery; teenage victim expected to recover
Mooresville police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third following a shooting Thursday night in the 700 block of Cascade Street. Officers were dispatched to the area of Cascade Gardens Apartments about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that shots had been fired, according to a Mooresville Police Department news release.
Year in Review: The most-read Iredell Free News stories of 2022
2022 was another record-breaking year for Iredell Free News in terms of audience engagement. Our readers clicked on our free content more than 4.5 million times, marking a significant increase from the 2.9 million pageviews recorded in 2021. Whether you came to read a tribute to a lost friend or...
