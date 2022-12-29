ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

chestertownspy.org

Second Annual Frosty’s Holiday Village Draws Record Crowd

Nearly 1,400 people participated in For All Seasons’ second annual Frosty’s Holiday Village event on Friday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn in Easton, MD. Participants included everyone from young families to Easton Midnight Madness shoppers and represented all ages and ethnicities.
EASTON, MD
98online.com

Baltimore outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled at midnight Saturday, but the outdoor activities are canceled, 11 News learned Thursday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts told 11 News that the performance of the band Soul Centered and outdoor activities, including the countdown to midnight, at the Inner Harbor are canceled due to rain in the forecast, but the fireworks will go on.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Expert of the Month: Dr. Sidra Smith

Director of Studies & Strategic Initiatives | Severn School. Dr. Sidra Smith has dedicated her professional life to helping others grow. She has held various roles throughout her career, including a teacher, a DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practitioner, an academic dean, a human resources professional, an assistant head of school, and a leadership coach. She currently serves as the Director of Studies & Strategic Initiatives for Severn School.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Odenton, MD

Odenton is a census-designated place in Anne Arundel County. Located just 19 miles from Baltimore and 15 miles from Annapolis, it’s one of the county’s fastest-growing towns, posting an 80% growth in population between 200 and 2010. Named after former Governor of Maryland Oden Bowie, it’s home to...
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.  Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMUR.com

'Definitely feisty': Woman celebrates her 110th birthday

Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty－and more loved than ever before. Patterson enjoyed...
BALTIMORE, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Baltimore MD You Shouldn’t Miss!

Are you searching for the best things to do in Baltimore? You made the right decision because Baltimore is an amazing city to visit with diverse things to do. The Harbor of Baltimore is surrounded by not only beautiful architecture, and dreamy views, but also an interesting history. You will find a lot of the best activities in Baltimore take place in the Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ted Rivers

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Gov. Hogan announces $10M in neighborhood safety grants

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grants on Thursday. The second round of grants, awarded through the Community Safety Works program, were awarded to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofits across the state, the governor's office said.
MARYLAND STATE

