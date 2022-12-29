Read full article on original website
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Pedestrian killed in deadly Central Florida hit-and-run crash, troopers search for vehicle
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Marion County. The crash happened Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 35 and Southeast 28th Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Marion County hit-and-run, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Marion County late on New Year's Eve. According to FHP, the crash happened around 11:25 p.m. when the front of an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian in the left turn lane of State Road 35 just south of SE 28th Street in Marion County.
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Semi-Truck In Georgia, Ramming Police Vehicle
A Florida man was arrested after stealing a semi-truck in Georgia, driving it back to Florida, and eventually ramming a police vehicle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, of Citrus Spring, Florida, for fleeing after hitting a police car
Driver slams into FHP car during traffic stop on Veterans Expressway
Four people were hurt after a driver hit a Florida Highway Patrol car during a traffic stop on Sunday.
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stop lands Dunnellon man in jail, drug and gun charges
A Dunnellon man is facing drug and weapons charges after running a stop sign. According to the Florida Highway Patrol arrest records of Kendre Craig Jones, 18, a trooper on Dec. 26 reported seeing Jones driving west on West Gene Martin Lane near U.S. 41 and not stopping at a stop sign.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 New Year’s Eve accident claims 1, injures 3
One Ocala teen died and three others are in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident at the I-75 Archer exit offramp in Gainesville on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 17-year-old Ocala female was driving a sedan and the accident occurred at the 384 mile marker on I-75 at 10:48 p.m. No details were given on how the vehicle lost control or in which direction it went off the Archer exit ramp.
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman arrested for domestic battery and battery
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday, Dec. 28, and arrested a woman for attacking two victims, one of whom was 65 years of age or older. Upon arrival, victim one told deputies that she heard a verbal altercation between victim two and...
WCJB
Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35
HUNTINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car just before midnight on December 31st. The 40-year-old Ocala man was standing in the left turn lane on State Road 35 when he was hit. The driver then fled the scene. Authorities are working to identify...
2 people killed, 4 others injured in early morning shooting at large gathering in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and four others injured in Ocala. Ocala police said the shooting happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, a few blocks south of Silver Springs Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
WCJB
A crash left a teen dead and 3 others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on December 31st. According to Florida highway patrol officials, 3 girls that were each 17 years old and a 19-year-old woman were driving on i-75 when the car ran off the road.
WCJB
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
villages-news.com
Man who held woman at knifepoint in The Villages accused of phoning her from jail
A man who is charged with holding a woman at knifepoint in The Villages is now accused of repeatedly phoning her from jail. Jessie Charles Webb, 33, was arrested after trapping the woman in a shed for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt. He was later released from jail on his own recognizance.
WCJB
72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
WESH
Ocala police investigating early morning shooting with two dead, others hurt
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people and injured several others. According to the Ocala Police Department, the shooting occurred near the 1600 block of SW 5th Street near SW Martin Luther King Jr Ave around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Ocala police say that two people were killed and four others suffered gunshot wounds.
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
fox13news.com
Deputies searching for woman accused of shooting, injuring 1 at Land O’Lakes bar
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - An early morning shooting at a Land O’Lakes bar left one man injured and deputies searching for a female suspect. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the White Room bar located at 6472 Land O’Lakes Blvd. in Land O’Lakes.
WCJB
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
