aeroroutes.com
Uzbekistan Airways Tentatively Schedules Bangkok Resumption in Feb 2023
Uzbekistan Airways continues to revise planned service resumption to Thailand, despite reservation remains unavailable. Latest service resumption date for Tashkent – Bangkok route is now tentatively scheduled on 02FEB23 at earliest. Preliminary schedule listing shows the airline would offer 2 weekly flights with A321neo. HY531 TAS2230 – 0640+1BKK 32Q...
Saudia to Resume Jeddah – Singapore Nonstop Service in NS23
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season intends to resume nonstop Jeddah – Singapore service, in addition to existing one-stop service via Male in The Maldives (from both Jeddah and Riyadh). From 27MAR23, the airline schedules 3 weekly flights for the nonstop flight, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. SV836 JED0055 –...
Air Algérie NS23 Africa / Mid-East Network Additions
Air Algérie during Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce new service in Africa, including service to Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, and Libreville. In the Middle East, Amman returns to the airline’s network. Algiers – Addis Ababa eff 27MAR23 2 weekly A330-200 (Operation on Day 1-2 varies 12JUN23 –...
Volotea / Aegean Airlines Expands Codeshare Network in NS23
Volotea in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with Aegean Airlines, covering additional routes to/from Athens and Thessaloniki. Following service will see Volotea’s V7-coded flight numbers starting 26MAR23 at earliest. Volotea operated by Aegean Airlines. Athens – Florence. Athens – Ibiza. Athens – Lisbon...
British Airways Adds London Heathrow – Florence Service From April 2023
British Airways yesterday (29DEC22) announced new route launch to Italy, as the oneWorld carrier schedules London Heathrow - Florence route. Inaugural flight is scheduled on 16APR23, with Airbus A320neo operating 1 daily flight. BA524 LHR0750 – 1100FLR 32N D. BA525 FLR1150 – 1305LHR 32N 457. BA525 FLR1155 –...
United Extends Saipan – Tokyo Schedule to 3Q23
United in December 2022 extended Saipan – Tokyo Narita schedule, previously listed until 27FEB23 inclusive. As of 01JAN23, schedule listing is now extended to 01SEP23, continuing with 3 weekly flights on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 01SEP23. UA824 SPN0725 – 0955NRT 738 135...
Qantas Designates “Pride Flight” in late-Feb 2023
Qantas Airways has announced special “Pride Flight” in February 2023, coinciding with Sydney WorldPride 2023. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be operating the Pride Flight as QF018 on 22FEB23, from Los Angeles to Sydney. This flight is net zero emissions with 100% emission carbon offset, stated by the airline. Reservation is only available via Qantas website with relevant indicator (see screenshot below).
ANA Plans Virgin Australia Codeshare Expansion From late-March 2023
Star Alliance member ANA (All Nippon Airways) during the month of December 2022 gradually filed new codeshare routes within Australia, focusing on various routes to/from Perth from 26MAR23, despite the airline’s Tokyo Narita – Perth route remains closed for reservation. Further update on whether ANA may resume service...
Asiana Airlines 1Q23 Mainland China Operations – 29DEC22
Asiana Airlines in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume 5 routes to Mainland China, initially operating on weekly basis. Planned service resumptions as of 29DEC22 as follows. Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou eff 17JAN23 1 weekly A321 (A330-300 from 07MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Qingdao. eff 18JAN23 1...
Air Arabia A321ceo 2023 Operations – 30DEC22
Air Arabia in the 4th quarter of 2022 added leased Airbus A321ceo aircraft to its operation, with configuration of Y192, aircraft code 32B. Planned Airbus A321ceo operation listed below focuses on service on/after 01JAN23, excluding routes served on limited or one-time basis. 01JAN23 – 25MAR23. Sharjah – Alexandria Borg...
Gulf Air 1Q23 Tel Aviv Service Increase
Gulf Air in the first quarter of 2023 is increasing service to Israel, where it currently operates 3 weekly Bahrain – Tel Aviv flights. The airline plans to increase flights to 5 weekly, from 04JAN23 and 25MAR23, with a mix of Airbus A320ceo and A320neo. Following schedule is effective...
Air Cairo Schedules Embraer E190 Debut in late-January 2023
Air Cairo in recent schedule update filed revised Embraer E190 aircraft operation, effective January 2023. Current schedule listing displays the 110-seater E190 operating Hurghada – Budapest route, from 27JAN23, 2 months earlier than planned. The E190 is scheduled to operate one weekly flight. SM2914 HRG1230 – 1535BUD E90 5...
