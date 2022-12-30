Lanierland semifinals: Red Elephants, Trojans set to meet for boys championship

Gainesville's Charlie Reisman (2) goes up for a shot against Cherokee Bluff in the Lanierland semifinals Dec. 29, 2022 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Charlie Reisman scored the first 13 points of a decisive third quarter as Gainesville moved back into the championship game of the Lanierland Basketball Tournament finals with a 68-59 win over Cherokee Bluff on Thursday at Flowery Branch.

Reisman’s eruption, which was part of his game-high 21 points, helped the Red Elephants (5-5) back into familiar territory, having finished as runner-up last year following a run of five straight championships.

It also helped Gainesville break open a close game, moving what had been just a three-point lead at halftime into a 52-42 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

However, after trailing by as much as 12 points in the fourth, Cherokee Bluff (9-4) tried to fight back, pulling to within 61-56 following a 3-pointer by Logan Holmes with less than two minutes to play.

But Dre Raven received a long outlet pass converted on a layup, and then completed a three-point play with a free throw with 1:17 left to all but put the game away.

Octavian Demory (13 points, 6 rebounds) and Cade Simmons (12 points) both came off the bench to add double-figure scoring to help the Red Elephants into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. final against the North Hall at Chestatee.

Carlos Marlow led Cherokee Bluff with 18 points, including a 12-of-16 night from the free-throw line, while the Bears also got 11 points from Marlow and 10 from Boston Kersh.

TROJANS RIDE GREAT START INTO FINALS: North Hall’s boys dashed quick out of the gate in their semifinal game against West Hall in the 63rd Annual Lanierland Basketball Tournament, and never looked back.

Excellent marksmanship from long range, highlighted by 14 3-point field goals, and a defensive effort that held the Spartans scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the first half paved the way for a 73-53 victory Thursday night at Flowery Branch.

Cole Hulsey (15 points, eight rebounds) and Luke Sanders (14 points, six assists) led the way, as the Trojans (9-4) raced out to leads of 20-3 after one quarter and 39-11 at the half en route to a berth in Friday night’s title game against Gainesville.

J.T. Chester also reached double figures with 11 points, and Sam Gailey contributed eight points and four assists for North Hall.

West Hall (7-7) was much better offensively in the second half, outscoring North Hall 42-34 in the final 16 minutes.

Owen Jenkins led all scorers with 20 points, while the Spartans also got 12 points from Andrew Malin and seven points and eight rebounds off the bench from Zach Stephens.