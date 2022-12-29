Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-2 Win Over Finland
Team USA defeated Team Finland by a score of 6-2 on Dec. 31, winning first place in Group B at the 2023 World Juniors. While the game was relatively even in momentum, Team USA was able to rely on their goaltending and offense to keep the game controlled and get the win.
markerzone.com
GERMANY SUFFERS A MASSIVE LOSS TO THEIR WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
Overnight, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced that Team Germany captain Yannick Proske will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an injury. This year, the IIHF is allowing participating nations to make two injury substitutes, if necessary. Because of this, most teams are carrying 25-man rosters, but only registering 23.
markerzone.com
COLTON DACH EXITS SATURDAY'S GAME IN A WORLD OF PAIN (VIDEO)
In effort to throw a hit, Team Canada forward Colton Dach - brother of Kirby Dach (MTL) - suffered an upper-body injury and exited Saturday's game against Sweden. By the looks and sound of it, whatever happened to Dach, it was excruciating, as he could be overheard on the broadcast:
markerzone.com
GAJAN MAKES 28 SAVES FOR THE SHUTOUT AS SLOVAKIA FORCES LATVIA INTO THE RELEGATION ROUND
It was decision day at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. As many expected when the schedule was released, the two games on December 30th would decide who finishes in the fourth and final quarter-final spots in both Group A and Group B. The first game of Day 5...
markerzone.com
ALL 10 SKATERS SENT OFF AFTER MELEE BREAKS OUT IN 1ST PERIOD OF GAME (VIDEO)
Emotions are apparently running high as AIK and Djurgarden square off in a series to see which team will make it back to the SHL after being relegated to HockeyAllsvenskan. All 10 skaters with each team were sent to the penalty box with not even five minutes gone in the 1st period after officials lost control and pile-ups started forming on the ice. Penalties ranged from two minutes to game misconducts. You have to love the passion!
markerzone.com
AHLER GETS BOOTED AFTER BRUTAL HIT FROM BEHIND (VIDEO)
On Friday night, Syracuse Crunch forward Gabriel Fortier was kicked from their game against the Laval Rocket after a hard hit from behind. Rocket forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was securing a rimmed puck, but before he could gain control he was plastered from behind by Fortier. Harvey-Pinard did miss some...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN ADMITS HE'S TIRED OF PLAYING ON LOSING TEAMS
Few NHL players achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Many play their whole careers without ever making it to the Finals. Some never even make the playoffs!. Which brings us to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Jake McCabe has proven...
markerzone.com
PEYTON KREBS PLANTS TAYLOR HALL AND DROPS THE GLOVES W/ CONNOR CLIFTON
The Buffalo Sabres and their fans have a lot to like with the state of their hockey club at the moment. 18-14-2 to start '22-23, the past decade of toil and turmoil is finally shaping up into an enjoyable product, especially because of guys like Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and the several other talented youngsters their roster boasts.
markerzone.com
2018 STANLEY CUP CHAMPION, EIGHT-YEAR NHL VETERAN DEVANTE SMITH-PELLY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
2018 Stanley Cup champion and veteran of parts of eight NHL seasons, Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey in a post on Instagram on Friday. "have decided to end this chapter of my life and retire. I'm grateful for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout my career I've experienced the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. I was able to travel to places I never thought I'd see and played along side and against some of the best players in the world of hockey. I am so proud to say a kid from Scarborough Ontario leaves a Stanley Cup champion. I will be forever grateful for my experiences." Smith-Pelly said.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Boqvist Looking Forward to New Year
Saturday afternoon when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Chicago Blackhawks, it will feature a meeting of two defensemen who were traded for each other. For Seth Jones, it’s his first game at Nationwide Arena since the trade. For Adam Boqvist, he’s hoping to turn the page onto better things for 2023 and beyond.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS' STALOCK MAKES BRILLIANT SAVE-OF-THE-YEAR CANDIDATE ON JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Not much has gone right for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. Having won just 8 games all season, Chicago was never going to be a contender or anything, but their season can only be described as a catastrophe. Whether by design or not. However, that doesn't mean there won't be...
markerzone.com
JETS SIGN 2022 DRAFT PICK DANNY ZHILKIN TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT
The Winnipeg Jets announced on Friday that they've signed 2022 third-round pick Danny Zhilkin to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2,739,999 million ($913,333 AAV). "I am incredibly proud and honoured to sign my first NHL contract with the @NHLJets. Thank you to all of my family and friends who have supported me along the way. This is a dream come true, and I cannot wait to get started in Winnipeg! #gojetsgo ✈️" Zhilkin said in a post on Twitter.
markerzone.com
34-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHLER LANDS AHL CONTRACT AFTER SUCCESSFUL PTO
After signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Rochester Americans in late-October, former NHLer Matt Bartkowski has landed an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Bartkowski, 34, became an unrestricted free agent in July after spending the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins....
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
markerzone.com
HABS PROSPECT ADDED TO CANADA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER AFTER DACH'S INJURY
Hockey Canada announced Sunday morning that Montréal Canadiens prospect and Mississauga Steelheads forward Owen Beck was added to Team Canada's roster for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Championship. Colton Dach's unfortunate injury during Saturday night's game left an open spot, and Beck gets a chance to make...
markerzone.com
BRUINS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING 28-YEAR-OLD CANADIENS FORWARD
The Montreal Canadiens continue to fall in the NHL standings and as of December 30th, they sit 26th with a record of 15-18-3 (33 points). With the NHL trade deadline just over two months away, the Montreal Canadiens will more than likely begin to explore options with their pending unrestricted free agents. One of those UFA's that is garnering plenty of attention from around the league is Sean Monahan.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT JARED DAVIDSON ONE-PUNCHES HIS OPPONENT DURING FIGHT IN THE WHL (VIDEO)
During Friday's game between the Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson one-punched his opponent in a fight. Davidson, a fifth round pick of the Canadiens in July's draft, dropped the mitts with Rockets defenceman John Babcock. Davidson grabs Babcock's jersey, while...
markerzone.com
REPORT: BRANDT CLARKE WON'T RETURN TO LOS ANGELES FOLLOWING 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
During Saturday's '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet's Jeff Marek was discussing where the NHLers participating in the World Juniors will end up after the tournament is over. Marek went on to say that with the logjam on defence with the Kings and their continued pursuit of...
markerzone.com
MICHAEL DAL COLLE PUTS PUCK IN OWN NET ON DELAYED CALL, STARTING MAJOR COMEBACK FOR OPPONENTS (VIDEO)
If you've been wondering what former 5th overall pick Michael Dal Colle has been up to lately, he's currently a member of TPS Turku of the Finnish Elite League. Dal Colle managed just 112 games in the NHL since being taken by the New York Islanders in 2014, and this may be some indication as to why.
markerzone.com
REPORT: OILERS STAR LEON DRAISAITL DEALING WITH AN INJURY, RECOVERY TIMELINE UNCLEAR
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl didn't play on Friday night against the Seattle Kraken and it began to fuel questions as to why he didn't dress. As of Saturday afternoon, he was listed as day-to-day, but did skate in the morning. More information regarding Draisaitl's absence was revealed on Saturday...
