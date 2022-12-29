When you write about Malden baseball, you better have a least a little knowledge of the local hardball landscape. Or else. I heard from on high shortly after I gave up my all-time Malden baseball team from the 1960s into the 1980s (thereabouts). He didn’t appear to me supernaturally but through the USPS in the form of a handwritten letter. It was from local baseball deity, “Knight for Life” Bob Rotondi. Bob was amused by my recent baseball column and being the kindhearted gentleman that he is, had mercy on me. He noted that my team was good but the team he presents will match mine, one through nine. He wasn’t kidding. The “Boys of Summer” that Bob put together are a powerful group of athletes (and great bunch of guys) that, I am ashamed to admit, flew under my radar.

