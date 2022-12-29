Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Ships Up to Boston for Battle with the Terriers
LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team continues Patriot League play with a Monday showdown against the preseason PL favorite Boston University Terriers. The Terriers are 1-0 in league play and 6-6 overall. Bucknell is 0-1 in PL play after falling to Holy Cross at home and is now 4-8 on the year.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Basketball Rings in New Year with Monday Matinee vs. Boston University at Sojka Pavilion
LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Two teams looking to bounce back from losses on the opening day of the Patriot League season square off on Monday when Bucknell hosts Boston University. It's a rare Monday afternoon game at Sojka Pavilion, as the Bison and Terriers tip off at 2 p.m. on the New Year's national holiday.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Makes Big Second-Half Rally but Drops Patriot League Opener 60-58 at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. – Bucknell fought back to tie the game after trailing by 18 points with 11 minutes to play, but Holy Cross held the Bison without a field goal for the final two minutes and survived a last-second miss in a 60-58 win in the Patriot League openers for both teams on Friday afternoon at the Hart Center. Gerrale Gates tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Crusaders, who were stout defensively throughout most of the game.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Falls to Holy Cross, 62-45, in PL Opener
LEWISBURG, Pa. - Cecelia Collins scored a game-high 16 points and Emma Shaffer pulled down nine rebounds but the Bucknell women's basketball team lost to Holy Cross, 62-45, in its Patriot League opener Friday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Crusaders were led by 15 points from Bronagh Power-Cassidy, who connected on 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Reading Gets Job Done, Takes Down Arlington In Key Middlesex League Battle
When asked how his team was able to keep Arlington’s potent attack at bay in Saturday’s 3-1 win over a Spy Ponders team some pundits had as the #1 squad in the state, Reading coach Mark Doherty was very straightforward. “As my father (legendary Reading coach Peter Doherty)...
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
Washington Examiner
Is Harvard turning into a huge joke?
When people think of elite higher education, we think of Harvard University. But, if one academic trend is anything to go by, Harvard is turning into a joke. A recent column in the Harvard Crimson makes it clear that the university is becoming a glorified academic daycare where every student gets a trophy or, in this case, an A. The average GPA at Harvard is now 3.8 ... out of 4.0, according to Crimson data analyst Aden Barton.
advocatenews.net
Bob Rotondi Speaks
When you write about Malden baseball, you better have a least a little knowledge of the local hardball landscape. Or else. I heard from on high shortly after I gave up my all-time Malden baseball team from the 1960s into the 1980s (thereabouts). He didn’t appear to me supernaturally but through the USPS in the form of a handwritten letter. It was from local baseball deity, “Knight for Life” Bob Rotondi. Bob was amused by my recent baseball column and being the kindhearted gentleman that he is, had mercy on me. He noted that my team was good but the team he presents will match mine, one through nine. He wasn’t kidding. The “Boys of Summer” that Bob put together are a powerful group of athletes (and great bunch of guys) that, I am ashamed to admit, flew under my radar.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
communityadvocate.com
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Former WBZ-TV journalist and Red Sox Poet Laureate Dick Flavin dies
BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay erupts in flames
QUINCY, Mass — Fire crews were on the water Friday night after a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay caught fire, shooting flames high into the air. Quincy firefighters responded to the scene before 7:30 p.m. and were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. It is not yet known...
