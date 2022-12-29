ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Ships Up to Boston for Battle with the Terriers

LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team continues Patriot League play with a Monday showdown against the preseason PL favorite Boston University Terriers. The Terriers are 1-0 in league play and 6-6 overall. Bucknell is 0-1 in PL play after falling to Holy Cross at home and is now 4-8 on the year.
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Makes Big Second-Half Rally but Drops Patriot League Opener 60-58 at Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. – Bucknell fought back to tie the game after trailing by 18 points with 11 minutes to play, but Holy Cross held the Bison without a field goal for the final two minutes and survived a last-second miss in a 60-58 win in the Patriot League openers for both teams on Friday afternoon at the Hart Center. Gerrale Gates tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Crusaders, who were stout defensively throughout most of the game.
bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Falls to Holy Cross, 62-45, in PL Opener

LEWISBURG, Pa. - Cecelia Collins scored a game-high 16 points and Emma Shaffer pulled down nine rebounds but the Bucknell women's basketball team lost to Holy Cross, 62-45, in its Patriot League opener Friday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Crusaders were led by 15 points from Bronagh Power-Cassidy, who connected on 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Washington Examiner

Is Harvard turning into a huge joke?

When people think of elite higher education, we think of Harvard University. But, if one academic trend is anything to go by, Harvard is turning into a joke. A recent column in the Harvard Crimson makes it clear that the university is becoming a glorified academic daycare where every student gets a trophy or, in this case, an A. The average GPA at Harvard is now 3.8 ... out of 4.0, according to Crimson data analyst Aden Barton.
advocatenews.net

Bob Rotondi Speaks

When you write about Malden baseball, you better have a least a little knowledge of the local hardball landscape. Or else. I heard from on high shortly after I gave up my all-time Malden baseball team from the 1960s into the 1980s (thereabouts). He didn’t appear to me supernaturally but through the USPS in the form of a handwritten letter. It was from local baseball deity, “Knight for Life” Bob Rotondi. Bob was amused by my recent baseball column and being the kindhearted gentleman that he is, had mercy on me. He noted that my team was good but the team he presents will match mine, one through nine. He wasn’t kidding. The “Boys of Summer” that Bob put together are a powerful group of athletes (and great bunch of guys) that, I am ashamed to admit, flew under my radar.
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV journalist and Red Sox Poet Laureate Dick Flavin dies

BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...
