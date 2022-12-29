ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, Los Angeles coroner says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old, whose credits include “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. The report also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders’ body was reportedly found in his L.A. home after his death on June 16 . Sources for TMZ at the time said the actor had a history of using drugs. The outlet also reported that police found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died,” citing sources investigating the incident.

According to the full coroner’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died, mentioning his use of fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to respond.

The coroner’s office noted that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Sanders had starred in shows including “JLW Academy” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to his IMDb profile. His role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

