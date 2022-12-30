Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoyed a Combined Family Christmas in Mexico: ‘Baby It’s Warm Outside’

Party people! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White celebrated the holidays with a combined family getaway to Mexico — and there was plenty of Christmas spirit to go around.

“Baby it’s warm outside 🎄🇲🇽,” Dobrev, 33, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, showing off her squad’s vacation pad decorations. “It’s a #feliznavidad Christmas ❤️.”

One day later, the snowboarder, 36, confirmed that he enjoyed the winter holiday with his girlfriend when he shared his own sunny snaps. White’s parents, siblings Jesse and Kari and their spouses and kids were also along for the ride as were Dobrev’s parents and loved ones.

“Mexico 🇲🇽❤️🐋,” the Olympic gold medalist captioned a carousal of social media pictures on Thursday, December 29.

The couple, who have been dating since early 2020 , posed for a family photo while boating as a group after Christmas. White also gave his fans a glimpse at the activities he enjoyed on board, including whale watching, sunbathing and people doing backflips off the vessel.

In one snap, the Vampire Diaries alum stuck out her tongue and threw up a peace sign as her boyfriend took the picture.

The Love Hard actress, meanwhile, shared more of her own memories from the trip via Instagram on Thursday. She captioned the images with sun, Santa and peace sign emojis.

Dobrev showed off her fun side in one image as she toasted the group with a red Solo cup at the front of the boat. She also highlighted her and her partner's families in a series of snaps, including a close-up of her mom holding White’s nephew as his sister, Kari, sat beside them both.

When the crew wasn’t out on the ocean, they were sipping festive cocktails. Dobrev lounged alongside White’s sister-in-law, Dominique , in a separate image at their vacation house — which featured an outdoor seating area and fully decorated Christmas tree.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that the Lucky Day actress and the Whitespace founder were a couple after the duo sparked romance speculation on a trip to South Africa two months prior.

The pair grew closer while living together amid the coronavirus quarantine in spring 2020. Later that year, the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum celebrated her first Thanksgiving with White’s family.

The X Games champion exclusively gushed to Us in January about how his decision to join Dobrev in South Africa early on in their romance helped solidify the seriousness of the relationship.

White explained that Dobrev was filming Redeeming Love in South Africa and invited him to come visit her on location, which he accepted. “I was like, ‘All right. Yeah. OK.’ And she [thought], ‘Oh, this guy, he came to play. He’s serious,’” he said. “So that’s a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling .”

The professional athlete added: “We have common interests. The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It’s just been great.”

Scroll down for a look at White and Dobrev’s combined family vacation: