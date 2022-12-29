ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penny Gale Plotner

Penny Gale Plotner, 69,of Huntsville, MO died Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home. Penny was born June 15, 1953 in Moberly, Missouri the daughter of Robert Burl and Mary Mae (Wilson) Goff. She married Duane “Buck” Plotner on May 16, 1987 in Huntsville, MO and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2021.
HUNTSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Serious motorcycle accident in Randolph County

RANDOPH COUNTY, MO. - A Higbee resident was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the motorcycle, driven by 40 year old Christopher Chase, traveled off the north side of Route B and overturned. Chase was transported...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Drugs found after Sedalia Pursuit

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Sedalia Police say a suspected drug dealer sped away during an attempted traffic stop Friday morning. Detectives from the Crime Resolution Unit initiated the stop around 8:37 on a vehicle with improper registration. The driver, later identified as Terrell Robinson, 29, led officers on a pursuit that ended with his abandoning a moving vehicle in the front yard of a residence. Officers stopped the runaway car and chased down Robinson.
SEDALIA, MO

