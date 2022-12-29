SEDALIA, Mo. -- Sedalia Police say a suspected drug dealer sped away during an attempted traffic stop Friday morning. Detectives from the Crime Resolution Unit initiated the stop around 8:37 on a vehicle with improper registration. The driver, later identified as Terrell Robinson, 29, led officers on a pursuit that ended with his abandoning a moving vehicle in the front yard of a residence. Officers stopped the runaway car and chased down Robinson.

