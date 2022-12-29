ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

New York Post

Giants offense receiving high marks for impressive red zone efficiency

The Giants are getting the green light in the red zone.  The respected analytics site Football Outsiders ranks the Giants as the second-most efficient offense inside the 20-yard line, according to its DVOA statistic that measures a team by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent.  “Generally speaking, you want to try and find a tendency on what [defenses] do in a coverage standpoint and then try to find a way to create an advantage there in the run game and the pass game, whether it’s shifting, motioning, influencing the defense to maybe expand a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bestodds.com

Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props | Nick Boyle | Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 8:00pm EDT. The Ravens are 2-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 35. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE

