4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
NFL Week 18 schedule headlined by Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night
If we had told you back in September that the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars would be headlining the NFL
Giants offense receiving high marks for impressive red zone efficiency
The Giants are getting the green light in the red zone. The respected analytics site Football Outsiders ranks the Giants as the second-most efficient offense inside the 20-yard line, according to its DVOA statistic that measures a team by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent. “Generally speaking, you want to try and find a tendency on what [defenses] do in a coverage standpoint and then try to find a way to create an advantage there in the run game and the pass game, whether it’s shifting, motioning, influencing the defense to maybe expand a...
bestodds.com
Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props | Nick Boyle | Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 8:00pm EDT. The Ravens are 2-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 35. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Valley football fans gather for the Raiders vs 49ers game
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Football fans across the valley are celebrating after watching the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers game. The Roundtable on First Street in Fresno is a normal pizza joint during the week, but on game day, it is the hub for the valley’s 49er fans. Niner fans from far […]
Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Blue View
Giants-Colts injury report: Xavier McKinney ‘probably not’ going to play on Sunday
Xavier McKinney is back to practice with the New York Giants, but head coach Brian Daboll said McKinney will “probably not” be activated from injured reserve for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. McKinney has missed seven games since injuring several fingers on his left hand...
New York Giants Mailbag: More on Daniel Jones
It's time for our final reader mailbage of 2022!
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Seahawks prediction, pick, and How to Watch – 1/1/2023
The New York Jets will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks in an outer conference battle at Lumen Field. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Seahawks prediction and pick. The Jets lost 19-3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pathetic,...
