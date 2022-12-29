Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Colts: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 17
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) for a Week 17 matchup this Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are three reasons for optimism entering Sunday afternoon. Win and advance. The Giants have something extra to play for on Sunday. If New York can defeat...
Giants vs. Colts Player of the Game: Daniel Jones
The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. This was a franchising-altering game for Big Blue as they start the New Year. The Giants will be in the playoffs again for the first time in 2016 and there is no one that deserves more credit than Daniel Jones.
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
Colts vs. Giants: Staff picks and predictions for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are set for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Though the Colts have nothing to play for outside of their pride, the Giants will be bringing the heat as they look to capture their first playoff berth since 2016.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Giants vs. Colts: 6 keys to victory in Week 17
There are two games left in the 2022-2023 season. This Sunday, the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win contest to cement a post-season run. The Giants’ season has been a pleasant surprise to fans everywhere — no one thought they would be where they are this year after their front office overhaul. But here we are, and the Giants have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Gatorade bath for the head coach returned. Fans counted down the final seconds and there were fireworks above MetLife Stadium at the final tick. Tears were shed in the locker room. Yes, the New York Giants are finally back in the playoffs. Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and […]
Report: Giants want Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley back long-term
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both enjoying career years. They are also both impending free agents. General manager Joe Schoen has important decisions to make on each in the coming months and it would appear he’d like both Jones and Barkley to return.
Jaguars vs. Titans flexed to Saturday night in Week 18
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season finale Tennessee Titans to decide the AFC South champion will be played Saturday night. Shortly after a Sunday Night Football game in Week 17, NBC announced that the de facto AFC South championship game has been flexed to Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.
Giants vs Colts: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 17 matchup against the Colts.
Giants clinch first playoff berth since 2016 in blowout win vs Colts
The New York Giants are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after a dominant win over the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, with Daniel Jones leading the way.
Giants CB Adoree' Jackson doubtful vs. Colts in Week 17
The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. The game is of the utmost importance as a win sends Big Blue to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While the Giants are still far from the epitome...
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Behind Enemy Lines: Week 17 Q&A with Colts Wire
The New York Giants (8-6-1) and Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) will square off on Sunday afternoon in a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants opened the week as 4.5-point home favorites and that has increased slightly. They are -5.5 as of this writing. With...
Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
Report: N.J. halts Citrus Bowl bets due to Purdue hiring Drew Brees
Gaming regulators in New Jersey have taken the Citrus Bowl off the board because Purdue hiring Drew Brees as an
Giants vs. Colts Week 17 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (8-6-1) and Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 17. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:
Bob Papa: Every Giants fan has to be 'ecstatic' with how season has gone
Giants radio voice Bob Papa says every Big Blue fan has to be “ecstatic” with the way the first season has gone under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.
New York Giants Mailbag: More on Daniel Jones
It's time for our final reader mailbage of 2022!
