How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday. The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week
Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of the year
The medical center welcomed a baby boy named Romeo Jay Lizama to his mother, Yomira Morales, and father Angel Lizama.
Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend
Rain on the Central Coast has caused hazards to arise this New Years' weekend. The post Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from rain
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley
Rainy New Year's Eve In Ventura County
(NWS radar track at 7:18 PM Saturday) While there had been gentle, steady rain all day Saturday, Mother Nature really got down to business when it got closer to ring in the new year. Much heavier rain began to fall after sundown (see 10 PM Saturday totals at the bottom...
Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?
As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
January To April 2023 Fuels, Fire And Weather Assessment For Central And Southern California Report Finds Below Normal Precipitation Expected, Especially In January And February
• La Niña will continue through the winter, but is expected to weaken by late spring or Summer. • Temperatures will likely average above normal through April. • Below normal precipitation expected, especially in January and February. • The 2022 – 2023 winter “rainy season” will likely finish below...
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $911. That’s $511 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,442-square-foot home on El Cielito Road in Santa Barbara sold for $2,225,000. The figures in...
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire knock down car fire on Highway 154 west of East Camino Cielo
Santa Barbara County Fire Department extinguished a car fire on San Marcos Pass west of East Camino Cielo stopping flames from spreading into nearby brush. The post Santa Barbara County Fire knock down car fire on Highway 154 west of East Camino Cielo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
Saturday Storm Leaving Ventura County Wet, But Wait For Next Wednesday-Friday
(NWS Radar 9:37 AM Saturday) Updated--New Year's Eve in Ventura County has started out wet with rain expected to continue until we welcome in 2023. As of 7 AM Saturday rainfall totals for Ventura County (see bottom of story) have not been impressive at all with most areas of the county recording between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, no where near the forecast amounts for Saturday.
Areas of the Central Coast are exceeding average rainfall totals each day
Drizzly, dark and cold. That’s the type of weather most Central Coast residents have woken up to over the last week, but the rain is much needed.
Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital
Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club looking for new place to fly
Members of the Tri-Valley RC Modelers Club say they have been flying at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo grounds for more than a decade.
Next Significant Storm For Ventura County Saturday Night, Then Wednesday-Thursday
Updated--A significant storm is arriving in Ventura County on New Year's Eve but should clear out by New Year's Day. They are saying rainfall totals could be 1-2 inches along the coast and in the valleys with up to 3 inches possible on the southwest facing foothill and mountain slopes.
