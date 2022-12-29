ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Rainy New Year's Eve In Ventura County

(NWS radar track at 7:18 PM Saturday) While there had been gentle, steady rain all day Saturday, Mother Nature really got down to business when it got closer to ring in the new year. Much heavier rain began to fall after sundown (see 10 PM Saturday totals at the bottom...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?

As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
goldrushcam.com

January To April 2023 Fuels, Fire And Weather Assessment For Central And Southern California Report Finds Below Normal Precipitation Expected, Especially In January And February

• La Niña will continue through the winter, but is expected to weaken by late spring or Summer. • Temperatures will likely average above normal through April. • Below normal precipitation expected, especially in January and February. • The 2022 – 2023 winter “rainy season” will likely finish below...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Saturday Storm Leaving Ventura County Wet, But Wait For Next Wednesday-Friday

(NWS Radar 9:37 AM Saturday) Updated--New Year's Eve in Ventura County has started out wet with rain expected to continue until we welcome in 2023. As of 7 AM Saturday rainfall totals for Ventura County (see bottom of story) have not been impressive at all with most areas of the county recording between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, no where near the forecast amounts for Saturday.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital

Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
LOMPOC, CA

