ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

Part of your first aid kit may have been recalled for bacterial contamination

By Alexandra Weaver, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqcx3_0jy7fSpd00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. ( WBOY ) – A burn cream that was distributed in several types of first aid kits, as well as separately, is being recalled because a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found it was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis .

The FDA recall warns that people who use the recalled Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream, which came in 0.9-gram single-use packets, could experience complications including skin infections. Immunocompromised people may even experience severe complications like bacteremia, sepsis or peritonitis.

How to stay safe when hitting the slopes

The following products are impacted by the recall:

Product Type Product Number Product Name Lot Number Expiration
Box of 10 9999-1515 Easy Care First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet W06I28 09/28/2024
First Aid Kit 1015-0150 Adventure® Marine 150 W06I20 09/20/2024
0120-0213 Adventure® First Aid 1.0 W06C05 W06F10 W06H15 03/05/2024
06/10/2024 08/15/2024
0120-0212 Adventure® First Aid 1.5 W06H15 08/15/2024
9999-2129 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 12/28/2023
9999-2128 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 W06F10
W06H15 		12/28/2023
06/10/2024
08/15/2021
9999-2150 Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person W06C05
W06H15 		03/05/2024
08/15/2024
9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024
2980-0700 CVS® First Aid Home W06H15 08/15/2024
9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024
9999-2131 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024
A table that includes the recalled products. Credit: FDA .

Those who have the impacted products are asked to stop using single-use packets of Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream and discard them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEJT_0jy7fSpd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Li0xB_0jy7fSpd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNdf4_0jy7fSpd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fTSK_0jy7fSpd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0HuG_0jy7fSpd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyAY0_0jy7fSpd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vUHi_0jy7fSpd00
Credit: FDA
The recalled products, alongside the first aid kits they were distributed in. (FDA)

Those with questions can contact the product’s distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, by email at regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or by phone at 603-837-0285, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

UTEP’s Joe Golding drives 3 stranded Pitt football players to El Paso

Those who experienced any health problems as a result of using the product are advised by the FDA to contact their healthcare provider.

Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online , by regular mail or fax. Click here to download a reporting form, or call 1-800-332-1088 to request one. Completed forms can be faxed to 1-800-FDA-0178.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns

STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
STINNETT, TX
KREX

Shipping containers to remain along Rio Grande ‘as long as necessary’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A soccer stadium in Juarez, Mexico, has become the new landmark for migrants intent on seeking asylum in the U.S. to cross the Rio Grande. This, as the barrier of barbed wire, soldiers, Humvees and shipping containers pushes the flow of unauthorized migration farther away from Downtown El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
KREX

Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
EL PASO, TX
KREX

Over 600 homeless minors in Colorado

According to the state department of human services. That means 85 out of 282 youth who separated from foster care, will become homeless in less than two years. I talked with a local expert about how the community could help
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales

KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy