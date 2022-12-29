ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kroger in Loganville is hiring

The Kroger Grocery Store at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on this link for more information on each of them and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Kroger career website on Dec. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money

As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
ATLANTA, GA
Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem

Before the covid pandemic, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
CANTON, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
NGHS to reinstate mask requirement for employees, medical staff members

Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday morning plans to reinstate mandatory masking for all employees, staff members and volunteers in the wake of rising COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. A press release from NGHS states the mandate will be reinstated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for all employees, staff members and...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day

On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
ATHENS, GA
Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture

Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for January 4

Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert”. – Isaiah 43:19. The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM -12:30PM on Wednesday, January 4th at the First Baptist Church of Loganville located on 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Organizations: Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) began in 1833 in Paris. Antoine Frédéric Ozanam, a student at the Sorbonne, was appalled at the poverty he saw. He and his friends decided to put their Catholic faith into hands-on action to help those who were struggling. Their...
GEORGIA STATE

