Monroe Local News
Walton County School Districts shares some of its successes in 2022
As 2022 came to a close, Walton County School District shared a few of its successes achieved during the year, such as:. WCSD’s graduation rate set a new record at 94.9% and all three high schools surpassed 93%. The Board of Education was named an Exemplary School Board by...
Monroe Local News
Kroger in Loganville is hiring
The Kroger Grocery Store at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on this link for more information on each of them and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Kroger career website on Dec. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
getnews.info
Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money
As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
Georgia economic trends to watch in 2023
As Georgia bids adieu to 2022, here are some trends to watch for in the New Year.
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem
Before the covid pandemic, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges
Only 28% of Georgia’s 140 community and technical college campuses are within walking distance of a public transit stop.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
LaGrange-Based Craft Beverage Company Wild Leap Opens in Centennial Yards
Wild Leap brings its beers, wine, and spirits, along with food offerings, to the multi-level, 15,340 square-foot downtown space.
accesswdun.com
NGHS to reinstate mask requirement for employees, medical staff members
Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday morning plans to reinstate mandatory masking for all employees, staff members and volunteers in the wake of rising COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. A press release from NGHS states the mandate will be reinstated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for all employees, staff members and...
mymix1041.com
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day
On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health Resolutions
We've just experienced our first real cold snap of the year in Atlanta and North Georgia. But a little cold weather is no excuse to stop hiking. Winter is a great time to reconnect with Georgia outdoors by hiking or walking. And regular hiking makes a great New Years resolution, contributing to other health goals, too.
AccessAtlanta
Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture
Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
$685 million up for grabs in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — People across Georgia and the country are dreaming about ringing in 2023 with $685 million in their bank accounts. The final Mega Millions drawing of the year is at 11 p.m. on Friday night, LIVE on Channel 2. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims stopped by a convenience...
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
Monroe Local News
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for January 4
Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert”. – Isaiah 43:19. The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM -12:30PM on Wednesday, January 4th at the First Baptist Church of Loganville located on 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.
georgiatrend.com
Organizations: Society of St. Vincent de Paul
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) began in 1833 in Paris. Antoine Frédéric Ozanam, a student at the Sorbonne, was appalled at the poverty he saw. He and his friends decided to put their Catholic faith into hands-on action to help those who were struggling. Their...
