Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return
Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Neal Rubin: U-M fans show up for team, undeterred by snow, Southwest, TCU
GLENDALE, Arizona − Samantha Awad loves her Wolverines enough to fly in from Montclair, New Jersey, to see them. At the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, she was loving them from afar. She'd paid $400 apiece online for what were arguably the worst seats in State Farm Stadium: fourth level, diagonally upward from the corner of the end zone, last row. ...
Look: Michigan Fans Are Furious With Late Targeting Decision
The TCU Horned Frogs just stunned the college football world. Defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and will await the winner of Georgia and Ohio State later this evening. One of the biggest ...
Michigan fans react to loss against TCU in Fiesta Bowl nail-biter
Tonight, there was a nail-biter in Arizona where TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Maize and Blue lost 45 to 51.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sonny Dykes celebrates TCU's improbable win over Michigan: 'All week we heard about Big Ten football'
Sonny Dykes calmly soaked in the confetti falling from above as TCU celebrated an improbable win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Dykes, the Horned Frogs coach, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 victory that saw plenty of wild plays and official reviews throughout the game.
Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review
Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’
A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
Michigan Picked A Hell Of A Time To Play Its Worst Game Of The Season
After playing a perfect regular season, and then a solid Big Ten title game, Michigan was sitting at 13-0 and favored to beat TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Then, in said bowl game, the Wolverines did about a dozen things that they hadn't done all year long, which resulted in a 51-45 loss.
Look: Sonny Dykes Has 5-Word Message For TCU After Beating Michigan
TCU made history by beating Michigan in the first of two College Football Playoff semi-final games this Saturday. But the Horned Frogs aren't done just yet. Sonny Dykes had five words for his TCU players after beating Michigan: "Let's go win one more." Take a look. TCU's miracle ...
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
MLive.com
7 Great Lakes? TCU players know Michigan football, but what about the actual state?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The TCU football players have been studying the Michigan football team for weeks. But how much do they know about the state of Michigan?. As it turns out, not all that much. On Thursday, they were asked a handful of questions about the Mitten State. Among them:
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds
Despite being nearly 2,000 miles away from Glendale, Arizona where the game will take place, downtown Ann Arbor businesses like The Brown Jug are gearing up for busy crowds.
WILX-TV
Wolverines fans headed to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl see travel problems
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been smooth sailing for the Michigan Wolverines as they prepared for Saturday’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs, but for fans headed to Arizona, it’s been anything but smooth. Following the winter storm and hundreds of flight cancellations, many fans had to...
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
Juwan Howard takes blame as Michigan basketball loses to CMU, drops to 7-5: 'It starts with me'
Michigan and head coach Juwan Howard are stumbling into Big Ten play after the Wolverines dropped to 7-5 on Friday with a brutal 63-61 upset loss to a 5-8 Central Michigan team at home. After the game, Howard critiqued his team’s lack of intensity against the Chippewas but said that Michigan’s recent struggles ultimately fall on him.
Michigan graduate assistant a trailblazer for female coaches
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mimi Bolden-Morris had a trailblazing season at Michigan, becoming what is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a power conference school since the late 1980s.If her mother didn't call coach Jim Harbaugh, it wouldn't have happened.Bolden-Morris will be on the sideline Saturday when the second-ranked Wolverines play No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football semfinal, helping to substitute tight ends into the game whose winner will play for the national championship.The 23-year-old Bolden-Morris, who played basketball at Boston College and Georgetown, reached out to college football programs across the country to...
Michigan Daily
Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
ubbulls.com
Foul Trouble is Costly in Loss at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (6-7, 0-0 MAC) fell to the Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), 89-68 on Friday evening. Isaiah Adams finished with a team-high 15 points as Curtis Jones (12), LaQuill Hardnett (12), and Armoni Foster (10) also finished in double-figures. Jonnivius Smith crashed the glass, grabbing eight rebounds.
Comments / 0