Milwaukee, WI

#MUBB Hangs On For 68-66 Win At Villanova

The Marquette University men's basketball team (11-4, 3-1 BIG EAST) pulled out a dramatic 68-66 win at Villanova (7-7, 1-2 BIG EAST) Saturday afternoon in BIG EAST Conference action. Guard Stevie Mitchell led the team with 19 points and guard Kam Jones chipped in 14 points for Marquette. Villanova is...
