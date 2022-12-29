Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Hangs On For 68-66 Win At Villanova
The Marquette University men's basketball team (11-4, 3-1 BIG EAST) pulled out a dramatic 68-66 win at Villanova (7-7, 1-2 BIG EAST) Saturday afternoon in BIG EAST Conference action. Guard Stevie Mitchell led the team with 19 points and guard Kam Jones chipped in 14 points for Marquette. Villanova is...
Villanova looks to continue improvement, meets Marquette
After five losses in its first seven games, Villanova has won five of the last six. Even in the Wildcats’
philadelphiaeagles.com
A reason to cheer: Local high school squad makes history
The George Washington High School Cheerleaders have a lot in common with the namesake of their school. Their namesake made history as the first president of a newly formed United States and the 2022-23 Competitive Cheer Team has now become the first members of the School District of Philadelphia to be invited to perform in the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) High School Nationals. This is one of the biggest high school cheer competitions in the world and a deserved outcome for a squad that is the three-time reigning Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District XII Public League Champions in the Co-Ed Division and five-time Competitive Spirit State Qualifiers. The Competitive Cheer Team also made history as the first team from the district to be named PIAA state semifinalists in the Co-Ed Division.
Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop surprise local team heading to nationals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local cheerleading team got a surprise from the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop right here at CBS Philadelphia's studios.The George Washington High School Eagles cheer team was performing a few Eagles chants when Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders made a surprise entrance.The team was all smiles when they met up with the Birds a few days before George Washington's cheer team to become first Philly Public League school to head to NationalsOn New Year's Day, the Washington Eagles cheer team will be joining the Phlladelphia Eagles cheer team and performing at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field....
morethanthecurve.com
Winter indoor golf league forming at Fairways & Dreams in Conshohocken
Registration is open for the winter golf league at Fairways & Dreams Indoor Golf located at Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken. The league tees off the week of January 16th. Below are the details about the league:. 2 person teams. Entree fee $750/team (includes 3 practice rounds to establish...
This Pennsylvania city ranks among the ‘neediest’ in the country
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
3 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
A total of 15 buses have arrived from Texas in the last two months.
Washington Examiner
Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?
The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2022 Rewind: Interest rises in A.I. du Pont going green to stem enrollment drop
This story was originally published in November 2022. The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is ... Read More
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia
With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia
Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
AOL Corp
Idaho suspect made 'creepy' remarks, brewery owner says
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said. Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or...
Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
delawarebusinessnow.com
bb.q Korean Chicken opening Newark location in early January
The bb.q Chicken chain will open its first restaurant in Delaware on Jan. 5 in Newark. The restaurant located at 165 S. Main St. near the University of Delaware campus, will feature a Chicken Cafe concept, designed for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night visits. The menu will feature beer, chicken and other Korean items. The opening ceremony is slated for 11 a.m.
Six Places in South Jersey That Have a New Name — But You Still Use the Original
I suppose it's human nature that after you call a place something for a long time, that name gets stuck in your mind. And even if that place or business changes its name, you still call it by its original label. I seem to do this all the time. People...
