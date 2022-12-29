Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Related
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future
As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in... The post Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral
Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Phil Jackson Shut Down Bus Driver Who Didn't Allow 1996 Chicago Bulls To Smoke On The Bus
"When we're on the bus, there's smoking on the bus."
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
NFL slaps Packers' Allen Lazard with $10k fine for taunting, WR calls reprimand 'very contradictory'
Allen Lazard was fined by the league for taunting the three Dolphins players he knocked them to the turf during a block that sprung Aaron Jones for a touchdown.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Adding Trevor Bauer Could Be an All-Time Great Bargain for Any Team
Trevor Bauer is expected to be released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, after the starting pitcher had his suspension reduced and is eligible to play in 2023. Signing Bauer would not come without baggage, but it could be one of the greatest bargain additions in sports history, Jack Vita writes.
3 Bold Cubs Predictions for 2023
It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will have to channel any unrelated or outside emotion toward physicality on the football field when the two teams meet for a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday. But for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it's difficult to ignore his connections to the...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Star's Wild Accusation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have their season's greatest test ahead of them Saturday, a Peach Bowl showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. But the team is in the news for a different reason Friday. Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka mentioned to the press yesterday that he'd been approached by other ...
Comments / 0