Before beginning, I would like to apologize for an error I made in the Gym 101 Recap. I called Kamryn Ryan’s same-bar release a Tkatchev when it’s actually a Jaeger. LSU is looking to bounce back from a rough 2022 season that saw the Tigers’ season end in the Raleigh Regional Semifinals before the calendar flipped to April and saw them miss nationals for the first time since 2011. 2022 was a doozy: almost the entire team was banged up around Gym 101, the first meet of the season came close to getting canceled, the next two meets got postponed and later combined into a tri-meet held on the road 40 hours after a home meet, there was a midseason transfer (glossing over a lot with that), and two gymnasts caught norovirus right before they left for Regionals. Luckily, that’s in the past.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO