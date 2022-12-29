Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 11-0 Victory Over Austria
Team Canada improved their record to 2-1-0-0 at the 2023 World Juniors with a dominant 11-0 victory over Austria. This was the second time the Canadians have scored 11 goals in a game, having beaten Germany 11-2 the night prior. Here are five takeaways from the game. Connor Bedard Looks...
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
Sidney Crosby appointed as Officer to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby is getting another award, this time for his service to his home country of Canada.On Thursday, Crosby was appointed as an Officer in the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors for those who enrich the lives of others and make a difference.Crosby's receiving the award for "being one of the greatest hockey players of all time, and for supporting community service initiatives for youth."He'll get his insignia at a special ceremony.
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
NHL
Crosby looks back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Sidney Crosby said Sunday that the first time he attended a professional sporting event, it was at Fenway Park. His dad, Troy, said he's pretty sure that's right. Crosby might be off on some of the details, so we'll leave out his account of the game. Hey, it was a long time ago.
NHL
Ducks Reassign Dostal to San Diego, Activate Stolarz from IR
The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been activated off Injured Reserve. Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), went 2-3-1 in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim this season, posting a 3.53...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
Yardbarker
Zack Ostapchuk Is Canada’s Unofficial Leader
Just three games into the 2023 World Junior Championship, it’s fair to say that this year’s Team Canada could be one of the most exciting in years. On top of having three players with NHL experience and eight players with World Junior experience – both a rarity for Canada – Connor Bedard, the projected first-overall pick this summer, has already tied Jordan Eberle’s Canadian goal record and now has his sights set on breaking Eric Lindros’ 17 points in a single tournament.
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: NHL general managers discuss 2023 Trade Deadline
TORONTO -- As a way of ushering in 2023, let's examine what might be in store in the hockey world in the coming months. To do that, NHL.com introduces The General Managers' Roundtable: New Year's Edition. We've enlisted the services of the Edmonton Oilers' Ken Holland, Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars' Jim Nill to peer into their respective crystal balls for some insight into the future as it pertains to the final three-plus months of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
MLB All-Star Harper takes in Golden Knights game on New Year's Eve
Las Vegas native dons Reverse Retro jersey, sees hometown team win in OT. You can take the man out of Las Vegas, but you can't take the man's ability to head back to his hometown and cheer on his favorite hockey team. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took in the...
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
NHL
Alex Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Month
ARLINGTON, Va. - Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been named the NHL's First Star for the month of December, the NHL announced today. Ovechkin recorded 22 points (13g, 9a) in 15 games, which led the Capitals and ranked tied for second in the NHL. Ovechkin recorded a point in 11 of Washington's 15 games, as the Capitals finished the month with a record of 11-2-2 and the second-most points (24 points) in the League.
NHL
Pavelski has 3 points for Stars in win against Sharks
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Fredrik Olofsson scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars (23-9-6), who have won four in a row.
NHL
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Month for December
NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the month of December. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin tied for second in the NHL with 13 tallies...
NHL
Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
Set for Oct. 29 at Commonwealth Stadium, site of League's first regular-season outdoor game in 2003. On October 29, 2023, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, the Oilers will take on the Flames in the Heritage Classic. 00:58 •. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will play in the 2023...
NHL
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ring in New Year Versus Sharks
Chicago returns back to the United Center following a three-game roadtrip to face San Jose. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to start the new year off right with a matchup against the Sharks at the United Center...
NHL
Winter Classic preparation for Bruins, Penguins going 'according to plan'
BOSTON -- A rainy New Year's Eve required the ice crew to work overtime, but the rink was ready for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins to practice Sunday, and everything is on track for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
