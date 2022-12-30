ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville man arrested on DUI charge after crash seriously injures woman

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DysG_0jy6TOKS00

A Gainesville man was charged with drunk driving after he crashed head-on into a Lula woman Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Lula Road, according to authorities.

Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated a wreck about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Ga. 52/Lula Road near Breezy Lane.

Joseph Lance, 53, of Gainesville, was driving west on Lula Road in a Ford F-250, while Samantha Wade, 34, of Lula, was heading east in a Toyota Highlander.

State patrol said Lance crossed the center line and hit the Toyota Highlander head on.

Wade was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, and her passenger had minor injuries.

Lance, who had minor injuries, refused treatment, according to state patrol.

Lance was arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and serious injury by vehicle.

He was taken to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
accesswdun.com

Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County

Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Blairsville man arrested for possession of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl

A Blairsville man was arrested Monday after he was allegedly found carrying eight ounces of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl. According to a social media post from the Towns County Sheriff's Office, investigators initiated a traffic stop on Mathew Carl Simon, 48, on 1400 Hwy 66, Young Harris. Probable cause led investigators to search Simon’s vehicle and the substances found tested positive for methamphetamine.
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects arrested in Hall County multi-million dollar drug bust

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - After a major drug seizure in Hall County on Dec. 30, two suspects remain behind bars. Officials seized about $22-million worth of product. Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested in a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood shortly after 10 p.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
179
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy