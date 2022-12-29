ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dame Vivienne Westwood hailed as ‘revolutionary and rebellious fashion force’

By PA Reporter
 3 days ago

Dame Vivienne Westwood has been remembered as a “true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion” following her death aged 81.

The fashion designer died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham , south London , her representatives said in a statement.

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs said he was “heartbroken” at the news of her death, writing in a post on Instagram: “You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.

“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent.

“You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.

“Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word.”

He ended his message sending wishes to her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler, writing: “My deepest sympathies to Andreas and your family.”

Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a picture of Dame Vivienne on her Instagram stories, writing: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time VB.”

Figures from across entertainment and politics were also among the people remembering Dame Vivienne, with singer Boy George tweeting: “R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond.

“Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan also paid tribute to the designer.

Mr Khan tweeted: “Vivienne Westwood was a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the very forefront of modern fashion. My thoughts are with her family and friends.”

While Ms Donelan said it was a “sad day”, adding in a tweet that “Vivienne Westwood was and will remain a towering figure in British fashion.

“Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life.”

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) described Dame Vivienne as a “true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion”.

A tweet said: “We are saddened to learn about the passing of legendary designer Vivienne Westwood. A true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion.”

