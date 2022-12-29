ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump shares article teasing third-party bid if GOP rejects him in ‘24

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0HZY_0jy6QLZe00

Former president Donald Trump has approvingly shared an article on his Truth Social account which argues that he should mount a third-party bid for the presidency if Republicans fail to award him the GOP nomination in the upcoming 2024 election.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump, who last month declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary, shared an article in the right-wing journal American Greatness on his Truth Social page . The article compares his theoretical third-party run to the 1912 candidacy of Theodore Roosevelt , whose campaign on the “Bull Moose” or “Progressive” party line split the GOP vote and led to William Howard Taft’s defeat at the hands of Woodrow Wilson.

The author of the editorial, Dan Glernter, writes that the inevitable consequence of a Trump third-party bid would be to hand the 2024 election to the Democratic candidate. Mr Glernter suggests that the result would be justifiable as a punishment for the GOP’s rejection of Mr Trump should he lose the party’s nomination to another candidate.

"The RNC can pretend Trump isn’t loved by the base anymore, that he doesn’t have packed rallies everywhere he goes. But I’m not buying it: Talk to Republican voters anywhere outside the Beltway, and it is obvious that he is admired and even loved by those who consider themselves 'ordinary' Americans,” Mr Glernter wrote, adding that he has “no intention of supporting a Republican Party that manifestly contravenes the desires of its voters”.

Recent opinion polls show Mr Trump losing ground among the GOP faithful, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the top choice of most self-identified Republican voters.

Mr Trump has flirted with politics outside the two major parties before. In 2000, he started an exploratory committee with the stated aim of seeking nomination by the Reform Party, the third party which emerged from H Ross Perot’s two independent campaigns in 1992 and 1996. Though, he never seriously sought political office before announcing his candidacy for the GOP nomination in 2015.

He also briefly considered starting his own political party in the waning days of his presidency out of anger at the failure of many Republicans to back his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

In his book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote that Mr Trump had actually told Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel that he was “done” with the GOP and was starting his own party.

In response, Ms McDaniel told him: “You cannot do that — if you do, we will lose forever.”

The soon-to-be ex-president replied: “Exactly — you lose forever without me. I don’t care. This is what Republicans deserve for not sticking up for me”.

Mr Trump reportedly withdrew his threat after being told that the RNC would withhold use of the massive email list he’d built during his two campaigns, as well as refuse to pay his legal bills. He later claimed the report of his aborted exit from the GOP was “fake news”.

Comments / 66

Rob M
2d ago

Why not just do that in the first place, that was we don't have to listen to whining about the GOP "rigging" the primary when he loses to DeSantis🤦

Reply(1)
13
Rex Russell
3d ago

That would be an AWSOME way to ensure a Democrat victory, split the republican vote

Reply(4)
37
FoxTrot
2d ago

Well he have 240 millions of not his dollars to do it. How is it possible you trump supporters don’t feel sick to your stomachs yet? How you allow this grifter to sucker you out your money? Put your massive Ego away and own up to getting Conned by trump from NYC…

Reply
8
Related
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s tax returns this week, after political commentators and the public begged for them for roughly six years. And, according to “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, those returns prove that a lot of people — particularly Democrats — were right about Trump.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in one disaster day: ‘Ketchup on the walls’

Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after he suffered three major blows in one disaster of a day.Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and the hashtag #ketchup started trending online on Tuesday as a series of political and legal issues took a bad turn for the former president.First, the Trump Organization was found guilty by a New York jury of all 17 counts of fraud, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus...
The Independent

Trump attacks reporter after she revealed his 2024 adviser thinks ‘the magic is gone’

Donald Trump has attacked a New York Magazine reporter as a “wack job” after she revealed that a member of his own 2024 campaign believes “the magic is gone” for the former president.Throughout the Christmas period, the one-term president has gone on a series of un-festive rants on his Truth Social platform, fuming about everything from the January 6 House committee report to the US’s southern border and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.In a rambling post late on 26 December, Mr Trump this time hit out at journalist Olivia Nuzzi over an investigative feature she wrote for New York...
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr and MTG under fire for ‘dumbest remarks ever’ about Zelensky’s US visit

Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.The Ukrainian leader is in Washington DC, to meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy