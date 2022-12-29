Read full article on original website
Related
Prep basketball: JCA downs Cedar Bluff
JACKSONVILLE — Ethan Fair poured in 34 points to lead Jacksonville Christian's boys to a 58-42 victory over Cedar Bluff in the JCA Holiday Classic championship game.
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
Comments / 0