Big Ten bowl results tracker: Penn State clinches winning bowl record for Big Ten

By Kevin McGuire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoR6j_0jy6EwMf00

The Big Ten is sending two teams to the College Football Playoff for the first time in conference history, but the storylines this bowl season extend beyond Michigan and Ohio State continuing to play for a national championship. Wisconsin’s new head coach, Luke Fickell, already stepped in and led the Badgers to a postseason win and Minnesota took care of Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl to get the Big Ten off to a good 2-0 start with both wins coming against power conference opponents.

We are keeping tabs on every Big Ten bowl result to see just how the conference stacks up this postseason. This list of Big Ten bowl games will be updated throughout the bowl season once games go final.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhtaF_0jy6EwMf00 Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 27, 2022 Result: Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17 Big Ten bowl record: 1-0 [ Recap ] [ Photos ] [ Twitter reactions ]

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odcat_0jy6EwMf00 Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) reacts after stopping Syracuse Orange wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) on fourth down during the second quarter of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 29, 2022 Result: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20 Big Ten bowl record: 2-0

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsfuA_0jy6EwMf00 Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Aydan White (3) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Date:
December 30, 2022 Result: Maryland 16, NC State 12 Big Ten bowl record: 3-0

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxpJH_0jy6EwMf00 Dec 31, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) makes a catch for a first down during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 31, 2022 Result:
Iowa 21, Kentucky 0 Big Ten bowl record: 4-0 [ Recap ] [ Photos ]

Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHLOL_0jy6EwMf00 Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Abe Camara (14) tackles Michigan Wolverines receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Date: December 31, 2022 Result: TCU 51, Michigan 45 Big Ten bowl record: 4-1 [ Recap ] [ Twitter reactions ]

Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRmFD_0jy6EwMf00 Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 31, 2022 Result: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41 Big Ten bowl record: 4-2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzxXd_0jy6EwMf00 Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; DUPLICATE***Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Jalen Green (0) breaks p a pass to Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Tip Reiman (89) in the third quarter during the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 2, 2023 Result: No. 22 Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10 Big Ten bowl record: 4-3

Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ik1IV_0jy6EwMf00 Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) throws the ball under pressure from LSU Tigers defensive end Sai'vion Jones (35) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 2, 2023 Result: LSU 63, Purdue 7 Big Ten bowl record: 4-4

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2XxI_0jy6EwMf00 Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with the trophy on the podium after the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 2, 2023 Result: Penn State 35, Utah 21 Big Ten bowl record: 5-4

Breaking down the Big Ten's bowl record

Big Ten bowl record overall: 5-4 Big Ten record vs. ACC: 2-0 Big Ten record vs. Big 12: 1-1 Big Ten record vs. Pac-12: 1-0 Big Ten bowl record vs. SEC: 1-3 Big Ten record in New Years Six: 1-2 Big Ten bowl record in College Football Playoff: 0-2 Big Ten bowl record as favorite: 4-1 Big Ten bowl record as underdog: 1-3

