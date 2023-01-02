Big Ten bowl results tracker: Penn State clinches winning bowl record for Big Ten
The Big Ten is sending two teams to the College Football Playoff for the first time in conference history, but the storylines this bowl season extend beyond Michigan and Ohio State continuing to play for a national championship. Wisconsin’s new head coach, Luke Fickell, already stepped in and led the Badgers to a postseason win and Minnesota took care of Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl to get the Big Ten off to a good 2-0 start with both wins coming against power conference opponents.
We are keeping tabs on every Big Ten bowl result to see just how the conference stacks up this postseason. This list of Big Ten bowl games will be updated throughout the bowl season once games go final.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma StateDate: December 27, 2022 Result: Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17 Big Ten bowl record: 1-0 [ Recap ] [ Photos ] [ Twitter reactions ]
Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. SyracuseDate: December 29, 2022 Result: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20 Big Ten bowl record: 2-0
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. No. 23 NC StateDate: December 30, 2022 Result: Maryland 16, NC State 12 Big Ten bowl record: 3-0
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. KentuckyDate: December 31, 2022 Result: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0 Big Ten bowl record: 4-0 [ Recap ] [ Photos ]
Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCUDate: December 31, 2022 Result: TCU 51, Michigan 45 Big Ten bowl record: 4-1 [ Recap ] [ Twitter reactions ]
Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaDate: December 31, 2022 Result: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41 Big Ten bowl record: 4-2
ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi StateDate: January 2, 2023 Result: No. 22 Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10 Big Ten bowl record: 4-3
Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSUDate: January 2, 2023 Result: LSU 63, Purdue 7 Big Ten bowl record: 4-4
Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 UtahDate: January 2, 2023 Result: Penn State 35, Utah 21 Big Ten bowl record: 5-4
Breaking down the Big Ten's bowl record
Big Ten bowl record overall: 5-4 Big Ten record vs. ACC: 2-0 Big Ten record vs. Big 12: 1-1 Big Ten record vs. Pac-12: 1-0 Big Ten bowl record vs. SEC: 1-3 Big Ten record in New Years Six: 1-2 Big Ten bowl record in College Football Playoff: 0-2 Big Ten bowl record as favorite: 4-1 Big Ten bowl record as underdog: 1-3
