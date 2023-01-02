Big Ten bowl results tracker: Penn State clinches winning bowl record for Big Ten

The Big Ten is sending two teams to the College Football Playoff for the first time in conference history, but the storylines this bowl season extend beyond Michigan and Ohio State continuing to play for a national championship. Wisconsin’s new head coach, Luke Fickell, already stepped in and led the Badgers to a postseason win and Minnesota took care of Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl to get the Big Ten off to a good 2-0 start with both wins coming against power conference opponents.

We are keeping tabs on every Big Ten bowl result to see just how the conference stacks up this postseason. This list of Big Ten bowl games will be updated throughout the bowl season once games go final.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) reacts after stopping Syracuse Orange wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) on fourth down during the second quarter of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

December 29, 2022Minnesota 28, Syracuse 202-0

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Aydan White (3) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

December 30, 2022Maryland 16, NC State 123-0

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Dec 31, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) makes a catch for a first down during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

December 31, 2022Iowa 21, Kentucky 04-0 [ Recap ] [ Photos

Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Abe Camara (14) tackles Michigan Wolverines receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

December 31, 2022Georgia 42, Ohio State 414-2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Jalen Green (0) breaks p a pass to Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Tip Reiman (89) in the third quarter during the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

January 2, 2023No. 22 Mississippi State 19, Illinois 104-3

Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) throws the ball under pressure from LSU Tigers defensive end Sai'vion Jones (35) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

January 2, 2023LSU 63, Purdue 74-4

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with the trophy on the podium after the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

January 2, 2023Penn State 35, Utah 215-4

Breaking down the Big Ten's bowl record

Big Ten bowl record overall: 5-4 Big Ten record vs. ACC: 2-0 Big Ten record vs. Big 12: 1-1 Big Ten record vs. Pac-12: 1-0 Big Ten bowl record vs. SEC: 1-3 Big Ten record in New Years Six: 1-2 Big Ten bowl record in College Football Playoff: 0-2 Big Ten bowl record as favorite: 4-1 Big Ten bowl record as underdog: 1-3

