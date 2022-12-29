ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers

Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Texas State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 31 seats in the Texas State Senate took place on Oct. 29, 2022. Republicans held an 18-13 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 22 of 31 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories

Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
PEARLAND, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Operation Lone Star Takes Historic Action Throughout 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to take historic action in 2022 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘A public health crisis’: Harris County, state officials to streamline DWI arrests this New Year’s weekend

HARRIS COUNTY – Several local, county, and state agencies are teaming up to combat drunk driving as the New Year’s weekend gets underway. Led by Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Pct. 4′s Office and Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, officials say they will not tolerate impaired and reckless driving this holiday weekend.
waldronnews.com

Border crisis Operation Lone Star

Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties. (The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Residents asked to verify FCC map

LUFKIN — The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing what it believes are the types and speeds of internet service available to every household in Deep East Texas. The map was built with information from the internet providers, including those in our region. Rural leaders from throughout...
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy