Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.
Fort Bend County to install new and re-elected officials at top of 2023
Newly elected and re-elected officials will be sworn into office in a Jan.1 ceremony. (Courtesy Marissa Briones) On Jan. 1, 2023, Fort Bend County officials who won or kept their positions in the November elections—including County Judge KP George—will be sworn in at a ceremony held at 10 a.m. at the Fort Bend County Justice Center.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
MySanAntonio
Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers
Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
Lightfoot asking state for millions to cover costs of Texas migrants
The mayor is requesting $53.5 million, writing in a letter to state lawmakers representing the city, “The city is grateful to the state for its partnership on this mission,”…
News Channel 25
Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax breaks
"Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax break expiring this year" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
These Texas State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 31 seats in the Texas State Senate took place on Oct. 29, 2022. Republicans held an 18-13 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 22 of 31 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Harris County to initiate work on projects for $1.2B bond package
Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and parks. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and...
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
Governor Abbott Released His End of Year Statement on Operation Lone Star and Migrants
On December 29, 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided details on how Operation Lone Star went for the year. In the spring, Governor Abbott wanted to get the attention of President Joe Biden as migrants were crossing the border. So he sent the first bus of migrants to the Capital in Washington, D.C.
Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories
Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
brownwoodnews.com
Operation Lone Star Takes Historic Action Throughout 2022
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to take historic action in 2022 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the...
Click2Houston.com
‘A public health crisis’: Harris County, state officials to streamline DWI arrests this New Year’s weekend
HARRIS COUNTY – Several local, county, and state agencies are teaming up to combat drunk driving as the New Year’s weekend gets underway. Led by Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Pct. 4′s Office and Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, officials say they will not tolerate impaired and reckless driving this holiday weekend.
Harris Co. election issues caused by short staffing, malfunctioning machines, paper jams, Astros win
While the report paints a picture of short staffing and a lack of training and supplies, one county leader insists the process was fair and "free of malfeasance or interference."
fox26houston.com
Report: Astros World Series parade one of several reasons for Harris Co. Election Day issues
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new report released by the Harris County Elections Administrations Office is revealing some new details regarding the numerous problems that were reported on Election Day. One of those issues is blaming the Astros World Series Parade, which occurred the day before Election Day. The report...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves change in jury trial pay for court interpreters
During its Dec. 13 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved a change in the jury trial pay for court interpreters, amending it from $65 an hour to $650 per day for the first two days. (Community Impact staff) During its Dec. 13 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved...
waldronnews.com
Border crisis Operation Lone Star
Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties. (The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say.
East Texas News
Residents asked to verify FCC map
LUFKIN — The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing what it believes are the types and speeds of internet service available to every household in Deep East Texas. The map was built with information from the internet providers, including those in our region. Rural leaders from throughout...
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
hppr.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1