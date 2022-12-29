Read full article on original website
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Colorado’s Rainbow Falls is Famous + Named for Colorful Graffiti
Colorado is absolutely filled with amazing natural landmarks and attractions. The state is home to world-famous natural wonders like Garden of the Gods, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, and Colorado National Monument, to name a few. However, one natural landmark in Colorado is not necessarily famous for its natural state,...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5280.com
Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors
The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
Westword
Happy New Year! Edgewater Inn Sold to Owners of Local 46
Denver said arrivederci to some of this city's pizza pioneers last year. The Bonnie Brae Tavern, founded by Carl and Susan Dire back in 1934 and run by the Dire family ever since, closed in June; the spot is slated to become part of an apartment complex. On the same block, the Saucy Noodle, opened by Sam Badis in 1964, shuttered in August; his granddaughter and her husband, Erin and Nathan Markham, are looking for a new location. And in late December, the Edgewater Inn, established by Ben and Josephine DiPietro in 1953, also ended its family-fueled run.
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
secretdenver.com
The 10 Best Spots For Boozy And Bottomless Brunch In Denver
Unlimited Bloody Marys and Mimosas below. When you think of brunch what’s the next thing that comes to mind? Booze. And if the word bottomless is included then even better. Well good news. Denver has got a variety of delicious boozy and bottomless brunch spots for you to enjoy during the weekends. We’ve even featured a place that’s running specials all week long. Here are 10 of our favorites doing bottomless brunches all year long.
What Are Tuberculosis Huts and Why Did Colorado Have Them?
Colorado has a lot of history, but one massive page out of the history books isn't as well known as others, and that is the state's history of tuberculosis treatment. Prior to penicillin, tuberculosis patients flocked to Colorado for numerous reasons and often lived in what were known as tuberculosis huts.
Create Far Out Memories at This Colorado Earthship Airbnb
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Earthship and Strawbale Cabin Airbnb in Boulder. This handcrafted home is...
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
The best Colorado restaurant, visited by Guy Fieri: report
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
