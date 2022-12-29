Read full article on original website
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
Impact Offering Combo Tickets to Live Eric Bischoff Podcast Taping and Post-Hard To Kill TV Taping
Impact Wrestling has announced combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings and a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Impact will tape TV episodes the next night, January 14, from the same venue. A live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson will also be held on January 14, at the Riverside Epicenter.
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of 2022
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his wrestler of 2022. “I know he hasn’t wrestled a lot, but his work has been...
Eric Bischoff Addresses Controversial Finish At WCW Starrcade 1997
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff talked about the controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997 that ending saw Sting defeat NWO leader “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to claim the WCW World Championship. Fans had issues...
William Regal Has Official Last Day With AEW, Thanks Tony Khan, BCC, and More
William Regal has had his last official day with AEW. The Gentleman Villain took to Twitter this morning to announce his official departure from the company after signing with them back in March following his debut at Revolution. Regal takes the time to thank AEW President Tony Khan, members of the Blackpool Combat Club, and more for welcoming him during this time.
Charlotte Flair on Why 2022 Was Her Best Year, What She Thought of Before Tonight’s Return on WWE SmackDown, More
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair says 2022 was the best year of her life. As noted, Flair made her surprise return earlier tonight during the final SmackDown of 2022, defeating Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title, right after Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez. This was Flair’s first appearance since dropping the strap to Rousey in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8.
Kenny Omega Comments On Possible DDT Pro Wrestling Return
Kenny Omega is set to return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay. Speaking to Monthly Puroresu, Omega was asked if he’d be open to returning to DDT, a promotion he found success in from 2008 to 2014. He held the KO-D Tag Team Championships...
Eric Bischoff On His Relationship With AEW: ‘It’s Not Good Anymore, But That Was My Choice’
Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about being able to appear on WWE and AEW television in recent years. He has exchanged words with AEW President Tony Khan and criticized his booking decisions. “Yeah...
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
Solo Sikoa on the Best Advice from Roman Reigns, Growing Up with The Usos, Sami Zayn’s Antics, More
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post to discuss growing up with his brothers, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the best advice he’s received from his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, being around Sami Zayn and The Usos with their constant antics, and more. Below are the highlights:
Erick Redbeard Addresses Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
In a recent appearance on the “Ten Count” podcast for WrestlingNews.co, Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on various topics, including making a surprise entrance in the annual Royal Rumble match. WWE brings back former stars and legends for the match. “As far as appearing [at the Royal...
Wes Brisco Explains Why He Never Made The WWE Main Roster
Speaking recently on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Wes Brisco explained why he never got to be part of the main roster for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Brisco mentioned his history in FCW and the injury that prevented him from moving up in the ranks. Here are the highlights:. His...
Kevin Owens Admits He Was Unsure If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE last December, just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. In a new interview with WrestleRant, Owens revealed that he wasn’t sure if he still wanted to be an active in-ring competitor before re-signing with the company in December.
KiLynn King Says AEW Started Treating Her Like A Bigger Deal After Brief Hiatus and Return
KiLynn King feels like she’s finally getting serious recognition from AEW. The women’s division star spoke about this subject during her latest appearance on the Putting You Over podcast. King states that AEW has always treated her right, but after a brief hiatus they started treating her like a star rather than an extra. Highlights can be found below.
United Wrestling Network Bringing Ret Carpet Rumble to Arizona with Stars from AEW, MLW, & Beyond
The United Wrestling Network, the people behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, are heading back to the Grand Canyon State! After Championship Wrestling from Arizona was put on the back burner thanks, in no small part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing UWN promotion returns to Mesa, Arizona this time bringing all the stars of the UWN for a special outdoors event called Red Carpet Rumble.
Becky Lynch Calls 2022 Her Favorite Year Of Her Wrestling Career
In a recent tweet, Becky Lynch wished her fans a very happy new year and noted that 2022 would mark the 20th anniversary of her debut in professional wrestling. She also mentioned that 2022 has so far been her favorite year in her career and thanked her supporters for helping her along the way.
Ryback Finally Returning to Pro Wrestling?, Ryback Says WWE Gave Up on Their Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback says his next chapter will finally begin in 2023 now that the company has apparently abandoned their opposition to the trademark filing on his ring name. As we’ve noted, “The Big Guy” first revealed his trademark battle with WWE in September 2020. He then accused the...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Decision To Join TNA Wrestling
The following is another excerpt from Eric Bischoff’s new book, Grateful, covering his time in TNA Wrestling after leading WCW and having a run in WWE as the Raw GM:. In the time since WCW was sold to WWE, the unfortunately-named TNA Wrestling (as in Total Non-Stop Action) was founded in 2002, operating exclusively as a pay-per-view operation in its infancy. In 2004, the company struck a deal with Fox Sports Net, and in 2005, it secured a Saturday night time slot with Spike TV (now known as the Paramount Network). Despite the presence of numerous former WCW (and WWE) stars on its roster, and the fact that many of the production staff in TNA had worked for me in WCW, the notion that somehow TNA was a ‘spiritual successor’ to WCW struck me, quite frankly, as ridiculous.
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick Is An Extension Of Him
Sting recently sat down with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer to discuss a wide variety of subjects including his Joker gimmick that he portrayed in TNA Wrestling in 2011. Fans have criticized the gimmick of the legendary wrestler, but Sting loved it. “That’s really an extension of me. Most people...
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Letting Chyna Go From WWE After Big Money Demand
On his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself. Ross then recounted Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon rejected in favor of letting her leave. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she felt like she was worth...
