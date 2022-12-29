Read full article on original website
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
nodq.com
Update on Cody Rhodes possibly facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead of The Rock
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes will reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 39 if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable to perform. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed that Triple H “made a decision” regarding Reigns’ direction for Wrestlemania as The Rock not being Reigns’ opponent is said to be a “very real possibility” at this time.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Chose WWE Over AEW
Dragon Lee became the latest high-profile free agent to decide between the top American pro wrestling companies this week, opting to sign with WWE over AEW. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on the Mexican luchador's reasoning to go with the long-established WWE over Tony Khan's still growing AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Comments On Possible DDT Pro Wrestling Return
Kenny Omega is set to return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay. Speaking to Monthly Puroresu, Omega was asked if he’d be open to returning to DDT, a promotion he found success in from 2008 to 2014. He held the KO-D Tag Team Championships...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Offering Combo Tickets to Live Eric Bischoff Podcast Taping and Post-Hard To Kill TV Taping
Impact Wrestling has announced combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings and a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Impact will tape TV episodes the next night, January 14, from the same venue. A live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson will also be held on January 14, at the Riverside Epicenter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair on Why 2022 Was Her Best Year, What She Thought of Before Tonight’s Return on WWE SmackDown, More
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair says 2022 was the best year of her life. As noted, Flair made her surprise return earlier tonight during the final SmackDown of 2022, defeating Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title, right after Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez. This was Flair’s first appearance since dropping the strap to Rousey in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8.
411mania.com
The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Rises In Overnight Ratings
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to SpoilerTV, the episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.44 million viewers overnight, up from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.21 million viewers. SmackDown stayed the same in the 18-49 demographic, with a rating of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preston Vance Reveals New Name, Update on the First AEW Rampage of 2023
Preston Vance has revealed his new AEW ring name as a member of La Facción Ingobernable. Vance turned on The Dark Order last month, siding with Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant and Andrade El Idolo. Since then he’s teamed with Dralistico and Rush for the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last week, and he was at ringside for Rush and Dralistico’s controversial loss to AR Fox and Blake Christian at ROH Final Battle on December 10.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Has Official Last Day With AEW, Thanks Tony Khan, BCC, and More
William Regal has had his last official day with AEW. The Gentleman Villain took to Twitter this morning to announce his official departure from the company after signing with them back in March following his debut at Revolution. Regal takes the time to thank AEW President Tony Khan, members of the Blackpool Combat Club, and more for welcoming him during this time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact and Scott D’Amore Issues Statements on the Passing of Don West
Impact Wrestling and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore have paid tribute to Don West following his tragic passing. As noted, Mike Tenay took to Twitter today to announce that his longtime friend and former colleague has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. West was 59. In an...
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Peacock Adds Best WWE Matches Of 2022 Compilation
WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled “Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022.”. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours., Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
