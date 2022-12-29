Read full article on original website
Planning Commissioner Trey Bell concludes service to Hall County
The Hall County Planning Commission will be one member short heading into the new year as District 1 representative Trey Bell steps away from his appointment. December 19 marked Trey Bell’s last planning commission meeting as he finished his time serving Hall County. Bell was appointed by District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who will now need to find a replacement for Bell’s position on the planning commission.
Breaking: Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak
Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse.Photo by(Kimberly Bond) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading into downtown Cumming on Sunday, January 1 are having to work their way around a road block while crews work to fix a water main break.
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
Commerce police seeking suspect in property damage case
Police in Commerce are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a case of damaged property at a medical office in November. In a social media post, the Commerce Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of Benchmark Physical Therapy on Hospital Road on November 16.
GA Divers Quit to Protest Robot Drone Diver and The Shift Toward Recovery Over Rescue
Ben Anderson – The Times, Gainesville, Ga. Dec. 30—More than half of the divers on Hall County’s Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
Hall County authorities investigating Wednesday night convenience store robbery
An investigation is underway following a robbery Wednesday night at a convenience store in North Hall County. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the call of a robbery by force at the Stop By Food Mart #2 in the 2100 block of Cleveland Highway.
$22 million worth of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Hall County, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Over $20 million worth of drugs were seized in Hall County, according to authorities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hall County deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood just after 3 p.m. on Friday. During...
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
Man faces slew of charges after overnight pursuit and collision with Monroe Police vehicle
MONROE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dillon Rutledge confirmed that an attempt by Monroe Police to perform a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle Friday night resulted in a collision between the suspect and a Monroe Police vehicle. “The driver did not stop and initiated a pursuit....
Update: 2 transported with minor injuries from Snows Mill Road crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2022) At 9:45 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews from WCFR and Walton County EMS are on the scene of a two car crash on Snows Mill Road at Bearden Road. “Multiple injuries are reported, and at least one entrapment,” WCFR Assistant Chief...
Retired FoCo Sheriff K9 receives national recognition for service in uniform
Former Corporal Will Sessa and Retired K9 HummerPhoto by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) For seven years, Corporal Will Sessa of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) went to work each day with a partner who stood by him faithfully on four legs, Sheriff K9 Hummer, a Belgian Malinois.
Mrs. Minna Allen, Age 96 Cleveland
Mrs. Minna Allen, age 96, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mrs. Allen’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood...
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
MPD Reports: Stolen ATV recovered; woman and cat attacked by pitbull; food thrown at drive-thru window; fraud; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Follow Up –...
Joey Barrett, Age 60 Cleveland
Joey Barrett, age 60, of Cleveland passed away on December 31, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
Jerry Thomas, Cleveland
Jerry Worth Thomas, age 89 of Cleveland passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
