White County, GA

accesswdun.com

Planning Commissioner Trey Bell concludes service to Hall County

The Hall County Planning Commission will be one member short heading into the new year as District 1 representative Trey Bell steps away from his appointment. December 19 marked Trey Bell’s last planning commission meeting as he finished his time serving Hall County. Bell was appointed by District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who will now need to find a replacement for Bell’s position on the planning commission.
accesswdun.com

Hall County's first 2023 baby

The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce police seeking suspect in property damage case

Police in Commerce are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a case of damaged property at a medical office in November. In a social media post, the Commerce Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of Benchmark Physical Therapy on Hospital Road on November 16.
COMMERCE, GA
firefighternation.com

GA Divers Quit to Protest Robot Drone Diver and The Shift Toward Recovery Over Rescue

Ben Anderson – The Times, Gainesville, Ga. Dec. 30—More than half of the divers on Hall County’s Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County authorities investigating Wednesday night convenience store robbery

An investigation is underway following a robbery Wednesday night at a convenience store in North Hall County. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the call of a robbery by force at the Stop By Food Mart #2 in the 2100 block of Cleveland Highway.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland

Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Mrs. Minna Allen, Age 96 Cleveland

Mrs. Minna Allen, age 96, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mrs. Allen’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Joey Barrett, Age 60 Cleveland

Joey Barrett, age 60, of Cleveland passed away on December 31, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Jerry Thomas, Cleveland

Jerry Worth Thomas, age 89 of Cleveland passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, GA

