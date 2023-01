A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision Dec. 21 in Jackson County. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was driving was struck head-on, caught on fire and became fully engulfed on State Highway 172, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ruben San Miguel.

JACKSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO