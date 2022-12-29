Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
2urbangirls.com
Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South
The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
theregistrysocal.com
126-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed Near Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood
More apartments could soon be coming to Los Angeles, with one recently submitted application showing plans for a126-unit mixed-use project. Earlier this month, Farzad Nourollah of FN Property Investments, LLC submitted plans for the project, which would be located at 5760 W. Obama Blvd. The project would take shape on...
coloradoboulevard.net
Free Rose Parade Street Parking
Nobody likes to spend more money than necessary. We prepared a Rose Parade Parking Guide for your convenience. Share it with friends, loved ones and all the visitors to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Holiday exceptions. Although there is usually no street parking allowed in Pasadena between 2:00 am and...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Inglewood’s practice of land banking deserves more scrutiny by the State
It is painfully obvious that the City is stalling on increasing its affordable housing stock despite multiple staff reports saying the contrary. The City has entered into three affordable housing agreements with Thomas Safran, who is a consistent contributor to Inglewood Mayor James Butts’ reelection campaigns and only one of the projects is actually being built.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis
With soaring mental illness among unhoused people, Long Beach is scrambling to bolster a mental health system falling far short of the moment. The post A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
signalscv.com
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15
Headed to Los Angeles's coastal haven and need to grab a delicious bite while on a budget? Here are some of the best options in town The post 5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit
Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
2urbangirls.com
Black woman settles lawsuit against DTLA IHOP after alleging being told to pay before she eats
LOS ANGELES – A Black woman has settled her civil rights suit against IHOP in which she alleged she was told by a manager where she dined at the downtown Los Angeles location in April that she would have to pay her bill before her food was served. Lawyers...
2urbangirls.com
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena
SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
'Temporary housing needs to be just that, temporary': Tracking Mayor Bass's push on homelessness
Each Friday during the first 100 days of the Bass administration KNX will present its latest Original Series— “Mayor Karen Bass - tracking The First 100 Days.” Reporter Craig Fiegener is keeping tabs on Mayor Bass.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
insideevs.com
In 2023, Port of Los Angeles Will Get 500 kW Wireless Charging System
Electrification of the Port of Los Angeles, beside conventional charging solutions, includes also wireless fast charging systems for Class 8 electric trucks. The wireless charging systems are often used for the local fleets of yard trucks or fleets that operate fixed routes, like buses, because each vehicle must be specifically compatible with a particular system.
kcrw.com
Replay: Olvera Street’s legacy businesses flounder after pandemic
Valerie Hanley owns a gift shop on Olvera Street that's been in her family for 57 years. Since COVID, Hanley says business is the worst she’s ever seen. “We’re a tourist attraction. Right now, there is no tourism,” she says. “If we stay kind of where we are right now with the influx of people, I might make it through the end of the year. Maybe.”
What Triggered Los Angeles’ Latest Swim Advisory? Surfers, Read On
If you're vacationing in the Los Angeles area for New Year's, don't expect to go for a swim. Although storms in Southern California have resulted in enticing surf conditions, the surrounding waters have been deemed unsafe for swimming. Los Angeles beaches have released a swim advisory to avoid any and all coastal waters, because of runoff from storm drains, creeks, and rivers. But what exactly does that mean? What caused this to happen?
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
