ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election

DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Inglewood’s practice of land banking deserves more scrutiny by the State

It is painfully obvious that the City is stalling on increasing its affordable housing stock despite multiple staff reports saying the contrary. The City has entered into three affordable housing agreements with Thomas Safran, who is a consistent contributor to Inglewood Mayor James Butts’ reelection campaigns and only one of the projects is actually being built.
INGLEWOOD, CA
MSNBC

'He needs to go:' Ex-chair of California GOP calls on George Santos to resign

“Every single day that this guy continues to remain in office once he’s sworn in, it does damage to the Republican Party,” says former California GOP Chairman Ron Nehring on George Santos. “It’s really astonishing that anybody would say we need to let the investigations play out for a while before we decide what to do. I’ve seen enough. He needs to go.” Dec. 31, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay

LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHOville.com

New rules for throwing out trash coming to WeHo

West Hollywood’s garbage collection is getting greener. New statewide rules require cities to provide separate collection services for organic waste in order to keep it out of traditional landfills. Senate Bill 1383 aims to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 75 percent over the next three years. Organic...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy

The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Worried about tuition next year? Try the CA College Corps

Earning a bachelor's degree has increasingly become a surefire pathway toward employment for American youth — but not without financial drawbacks like student loans, which can follow graduates for decades. Governor Gavin Newsom has begun a program for low-income college students that helps pave the rocky road to graduation. The California College Corps, lauded by Newsom as the accomplishment he is "more proud of than anything (he's) been involved in",...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy