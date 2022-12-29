Read full article on original website
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
Community Gems: A Look Back at 2023
As we head into a new year, we are taking a look back at just some of the Community Gems we featured this year. From Friday night open skate, to bring the site of many youth hockey games, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center has been a gem for generations of Erie area families, recently getting an upgrade inside to hopefully keep people coming back each winter season.
Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
Erie Bishop responds to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI death
Rev. Lawrence T. Persico Bishop of the Diocese of Erie, issued a statement Saturday following the announcement that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died.
ExpERIEnce Children's Museum holds their last event in current location
Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last "Noon-Year's" in their current space. ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum holds their last event …. Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last "Noon-Year's" in their current space. Health Report: Battling...
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
Hermitage Italian restaurant closing, new business announced for property
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage has announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors after eight years of operation. Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille announced the closure via Facebook stating that the closure was a "life decision." "With COVID and Jeff's illness, life has changed us. Our priorities...
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Man dead, second victim wounded in shooting stemming from fight inside Erie nightclub
A 38-year-old man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting that occurred during a fight that broke out inside an east Erie nightclub late Friday night. Authorities said the deceased male, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead Friday at 11:58 p.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital, where he was taken by private vehicle following the shooting.
Area Man Accused of Malnourishing, Abusing His Autistic Grandson
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting and assaulting his autistic grandson. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old James Alan Guffey, of Grove City, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
Looking Towards 2023 with Hope
Many people may have hopes and dreams for the new year, from good health to new opportunities. But for many Ukrainians and refugees, their hope is for an end to the war. It was a lively New Year's Day service at First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church on Pine Avenue on Sunday. It also marked a year of new beginnings for Volodymyr Melik. He recently moved to Erie after fleeing from Ukraine with his family.
Man Accused of Damaging Property at Jamestown City Jail
A man who was brought to the Jamestown City Jail on an outstanding warrant Saturday afternoon faces an additional charge after he allegedly caused damage inside a holding cell. Jamestown Police say 42-year-old Phillip Gardner was brought in shortly after 5:15 PM to be temporarily held on the warrant from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Gardner became disorderly while inside the cell and intentionally damaged property belonging to the city. Gardner was subsequently charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and later released to the Sheriff's Office with an appearance ticket. He will answer the charge in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
Woman in critical condition after crash in Chautauqua Co.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Chautauqua County woman is in critical condition following a car accident on Route 5 in Dunkirk late Saturday night, according to police. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say that they were dispatched to the area where a car driven by Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point had crashed […]
Man Allegedly Busted With A Loaded Pistol In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with a loaded pistol following an investigation on Jamestown’s eastside. On Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Eagle Street area for a reported person with a weapon around 5:30 a.m. Christian Jewell...
Defendant in local murder case turns to DNA testing to prove innocence
Decades after a defendant in a local murder case was first found guilty, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will review the case to answer questions about DNA testing. The accused was first convicted of murder in 1993, almost 30 years later he is claiming newer DNA technology could overturn his life sentence. In 1993 the defendant […]
